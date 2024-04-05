This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Emerald Ring Teleport to Nightmare Incursions - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hr 51 min ago
by
Rokman
Players that purchase the new Emerald Ring from the Emerald Warden Reputation vendors will be in for a pleasant surprise when they activate the on use effect. Players can activate the ring to cast
Share Dream
and if a party member that is being targeted is inside a Nightmare Incursion, the caster of the ring will be teleported right to them! It has a one hour cooldown and can be used from
anywhere
.
Nightmare Incursions Guide Emerald Wardens Reputation Guide
