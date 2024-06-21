This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Dungeon Loot Early Look Season of Discovery Phase 4 - Updated Drops
Classic
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Continuing with Season of Discovery Phase 4 datamining, Blizzard added numerous items that will likely drop from the new dungeons available with Phase 4.
Note that this is a very early look at the loot drops for Phase 4. As Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield noted on X, formerly Twitter:
Josh Greenfield
Note on this week's PTR. I know I say this and you don't believe me but do not trust raid gear datamining right now. Specifically, basically zero Tier 1 stats are in their final state in this build and almost every set will change dramatically before it goes live. A few sets and individual items in particular basically were made to mess around with and the stats basically make no sense, so please keep that in mind.
Weapons
Bows/Crossbows
Daggers
Fist-Weapons
Off-Hands
One-Handed Maces
One-Handed Swords
Shields
Staves
Two-Handed Axes
Two-Handed Maces
Two-Handed Swords
Wand
Cloaks
Cloth Items
Head
Shoulder
Chest
Wrist
Hands
Waist
Legs
Feet
Leather Items
Head
Shoulder
Chest
Wrist
Hands
Waist
Legs
Feet
Mail Items
Head
Shoulder
Chest
Hands
Waist
Legs
Feet
Plate Items
Head
Shoulder
Chest
Hands
Waist
Legs
Feet
Jewelery Items
Amulets
Rings
Trinkets
1
Comment by
Basado
on 2024-06-21T17:32:04-05:00
A lot of these items are the exact same as the original
1
