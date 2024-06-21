Dungeon Loot Early Look Season of Discovery Phase 4 - Updated Drops

Josh Greenfield Note on this week's PTR. I know I say this and you don't believe me but do not trust raid gear datamining right now. Specifically, basically zero Tier 1 stats are in their final state in this build and almost every set will change dramatically before it goes live. A few sets and individual items in particular basically were made to mess around with and the stats basically make no sense, so please keep that in mind.



Weapons

Bows/Crossbows

Daggers

Fist-Weapons

Off-Hands

One-Handed Maces

One-Handed Swords

Shields

Staves

Two-Handed Axes

Two-Handed Maces

Two-Handed Swords

Wand

Cloaks

Cloth Items

Head

Shoulder

Chest

Wrist

Hands

Waist

Legs

Feet

Leather Items

Head

Shoulder

Chest

Wrist

Hands

Waist

Legs

Feet

Mail Items

Head

Shoulder

Chest

Hands

Waist

Legs

Feet

Plate Items

Head

Shoulder

Chest

Hands

Waist

Legs

Feet

Jewelery Items

Amulets

Rings

Trinkets