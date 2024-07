Maraudon

Maraudon is a massive dungeon appropriate for a level 50 player to get started on their dungeon grind. The bosses vary in level between 48 and 51, so a group of level 50 and higher players will be ready to take on any of the bosses and receive a decent amount of experience along the way. There are three different locations that you can enter Maraudon from, and the route that your group clears through the dungeon will depend upon which entrance you decide to start.

Blackrock Depths

Blackrock Depths is another enormous dungeon that you will likely spend a great deal of time in on your journey to level 60, and likely at level 60 for gear as well. Due to the enormous size and maze-like layout of the dungeon as well as over 20 bosses, there is no one definitive route through this dungeon and your pathing will depend highly upon which bosses you need to kill.

Dire Maul East