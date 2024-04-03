Dungeon Grinding Phase 3 Guide Highlight - Season of Discovery

Scarlet Monastery: Cathedral (40-42)
Scarlet Monastery: Cathedral will be the first dungeon most players run when Phase 3 launches, as it is a good stepping stone to gain experience and work up to making Uldaman and Zul'Farrak easier to run.
If you are here for experience, it is worthwhile clearing the entire dungeon as the mobs are linked fairly well into packs of 3 or more in most cases. It is acceptable to skip High Inquisitor Fairbanks
, however, unless someone in your group needs gear from him. He is not worth the time killing otherwise.
Notable Enemies
There are three enemies of note in Scarlet Monastery Cathedral:
- Scarlet Abbot - These mobs heal with Renew and Heal. Make sure to interrupt these spells.
- Scarlet Monk - Fast, hard hitting, and can Kick - Do not let them on your healer!
- Scarlet Wizard - This caster can do a lot of damage to your group, be sure to kill them first.
Advanced Tips
- Once inside the actual Chapel, all mob packs must be cleared before engaging Scarlet Commander Mograine. If you pull the boss prematurely, every mob left alive will aggro towards you. This includes packs in the rooms to the side of the altar.
- After you defeat him, High Inquisitor Whitemane will run out from behind the altar and start to fight you as well. Try to tank her ontop of Scarlet Commander Mograine's body, this will give your melee players maximum uptime after the sleep phase, since they're not having to chase after her.
- Once the sleep wears off everyone in your party should focus High Inquisitor Whitemane as it is possible to kill her before she fully heals, making the fight a lot quicker.