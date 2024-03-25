Dual Talent Specialization Coming in Phase 3 - Season of Discovery

About time
Happy to see it, but I can't help but feel we'll just end up seeing paladins with 2 Ret specs and warriors with 2 DPS specs lmaoit won't fix the tank/healer issue, but it definitely helps. thanks, Blizz
About g dang time, this honestly should've been in Phase 1. With so many new skills and toys and gear, it was so silly I couldn't experiment with it all
Oh wow, only 50g? Dang, Blizz is being generous. I was expecting 500g or more!
LMAOkeep adding more and more retail features.Retail 2.0 as it was predicted.
its good BUT make 1hour coolwdown on it or poeple start switch before every boss
Why does it need to cost gold, so sick of these gold sinks that make people buy gold.
