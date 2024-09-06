Druids Can Transform into a Fire Cat Without Sulfuras Equipped in Season of Discovery Phase 5

give ENHANCER SHAMAN T2 MORE HITRATING!
Which quest line?
Too close to transmog for classic.
Not a fan of this.
Love these devs.... actually no clue..... THERE IS NO QUESTLINE FOR THIS ITEM.
Blizz plz give us Transmog in classic ! Everyone wants it!
Wow! The new fiery form of the druid, the new raid, yes!But what about it?1) incorrectly working pets in raids/BG, when they just stop hitting, even if there is a spam of macro.2) Broken DK specs on RBG|Arena, when talent bonuses disappear and even relog does not help.3) Dead PvP, i mean 2s (cuz you delete titles) and the absence soloq that can revive the PVP and will make it possible to play the PVP nonstop, without spending on searching teammates 10 hours. (i dont want find mates for useless 3s and playing vs x140 glads, cuz mmr dead and im 2500+ procs vs 3k+ or their alts. i just want play cataclysm pvp in SOLOQ. I dont want go to useless mobile retail for sjw clowns.4) By the way, these bug reports have been on GITHUB bugtracker since May 2024, but the giga indie small companny doesnt care this.WAKE UP and MAKE UP MR. BLIZZORD. Your game is dying and she did not stay long. Stop updating the useless SOD for 100 years boomers , just let them farm Molten Core and this is enough until the end of their life.
Nice now add this to cata when P3 launches so those of us who get the staff can be fire kittys in Dragon soul when P3 launches