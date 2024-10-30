This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Druid PvP Set Movement Speed & Hunter Chimera Shot Fixes - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Season of Discovery which fixes a problem where the Druid PvP set was stacking multiple movement speed buffs and corrects the interactions between the Hunter's
Chimera Shot
,
Serpent Sting
, &
Sniper Training
.
Seson of Discovery Phase 6 Coming Novemebr 21st
October 30, 2024
Season of Discovery
Druid
Fixed a problem where the Druid PvP sets allowed multiple movement speed increases to stack. They no longer stack.
Hunter
When
Chimera Shot
is used with
Serpent Sting
, the extra effect now benefits properly from ranged weapon skills and gets the correct 10% critical strike chance increase from
Sniper Training
(was incorrectly 20%).
