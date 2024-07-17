This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
'Drained of Blood' Aura Active During Blackrock Eruption - Season of Discovery
Posted
15 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Season of Discovery which corrects the
Draconic Infused Emblem
tooltip, applies the
Drained of Blood
aura to the Blackrock Eruption event, and introduces Class changes.
July 17, 2024
Season of Discovery
The tooltip for the
Draconic Infused Emblem
is now correct. The spell effect is not changed.
Blackrock Eruption
The
Drained of Blood
aura from the
Stranglethorn Vale
PvP event is now applied when participating in the
Blackrock Mountain
PvP event. This applies to players exiting instances in
Blackrock Mountain
.
Druid
Flame Wrath
has been redesigned with a lower spell power ratio on the
Thorns
portion of the proc and an internal cooldown for Feral Druids.
Hunter
Trap Launcher
will no longer augment
Frost Trap
.
Developers' notes: A
Trap Launcher
version of
Frost Trap
has only existed in versions of WoW in which mobility and freedom effects were more plentiful. Without them, the safety and agency a 9-15 second ranged
Frost Trap
grants Hunters is simply too much. We're making it so that Hunters either need to put themselves at risk in order to place a Frost Trap or have someone engage on them to trigger it.
Mage
Conjure Water
Rank 7 will now create 20 water per cast. The tooltip may not reflect this change for a while.
All ranks of
Mana Shield
will no longer stack when
Advanced Warding
is engraved.
All ranks of
Advanced Warding
's
Mana Shield
are now canceled when the rune is unequipped or when someone absorbs damage and the caster no longer has the rune equipped.
All ranks of
Mana Shield
are removed when the
Advanced Warding
Rune is equipped.
Shaman
Burn will now persist through death and not require you to recast
Flametongue Weapon
again.
Warlock
Fel
Rift Spawn
rates have increased.
The chance of finding
Legion Portal Tuner
s and associated tools has increased.
Rune of Decimation
is now guaranteed from an overcharged portal.
1
Comment by
ElizarTV
on 2024-07-17T20:39:24-05:00
Give Entrapment DR and revert the changes to frost trap. Cmon blizzard
Comment by
Etoxx
on 2024-07-17T20:40:44-05:00
Give Entrapment DR and revert the changes to frost trap. Cmon blizzard
No
1
