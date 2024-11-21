Don't Miss These Unique & Irreplaceable Items While Leveling in WoW Classic Fresh

Look at all them alliance items :)
Hunters dont forget to get Moist Towelettes from this quest: When Smokey Sings, I Get ViolentThey make the Winterspring demon in the Rhok'delar quest chain virtually idiot proof.
I still have Dartol's Rod of Transformation Dartol's Rod of Transformation on retail on my Shaman. I don't have the quest as you where able to abound the quest back then but still have the rod. I also use to have it on my druid but faction change meant it was lost and yes I was aware that would happen at the time. I suspect there are a few of who still have it in retail.
I remember back in vanilla a guildmate of mine didn't get the Carrot on a Stick but picked the other item. We were on a PVP realm. We never let him live it down.