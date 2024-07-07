Dire Maul Tribute Buffs No Longer Dispellable In Season of Discovery Phase 4

world buffs should just be removed or auto enabled within raids, such a waste of time picking this stuff up.
Please give Songflower Serenade the same treatment!
Imagine posting every discovered thing multiple times to get Clicks.
world buffs are cringe
Why do people play SoD if its not real WoW? The only Classic realm that could have been real was WoW Classic vanilla content, but that was ruined almost immediately with changes to make it go faster and be easier. So we still don't even have a realm that has vanilla content the way it was when live. Hopefully they will rerelease it without any changes.SoD is taking vanilla WoW, making those changes to make it easier and faster, and then adding all sorts of new things. It might be fun but it doesn't count as real WoW.Only retail WoW is real WoW. That is the only progression that actually matters. Everything else is like a private server - fun, some new things, but not the real WoW. I know its still WoW, of course, But its not the official WoW. It's just a way to keep more players who caused their own burnout from playing WoW too much. And eventually it will end. They will all end because they are not real WoW. I say play what you want for fun, but still play WoW retail because thats the official game. That is the true Wow, I should say.
Remove world buffs all together.... so sad.
World buffs are great! My biggest problem with SOD is the 20 different consumables per spec.
World buffs have to be the most unfun part of this game.