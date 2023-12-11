Development Chat on Season of Discovery and Cataclysm Classic

I look forward to the future of Season of Discovery. More runes please! I'm also, hoping they add content that they cut in original classic. Or maybe some hidden islands, etc.
It would have been nice if they addressed the largest issues, rather than responding to softball questions.
I hope they fix some annoying things, like summoning stones working, blessings duration increase to 30 mins, etc
"We went into Wrath with the mentality that the classic players would naturally not want things like Random Dungeon Finder and its safe to say that we were wrong there, so lesson learned."No sh*t sherlock? Hopefully they've "learned" something out of this. Hint: Unlikely."One thing I will say however just to set expectations is that its almost a certainty that we’d not be able to deliver LFR versions of any of the earlier tiers of raiding before Dragon Soul. That is very simply out of scope for the launch or early patches of Cataclysm Classic. Building LFR versions of these raids would be a major undertaking and our team has already committed our time and resources over the next year to other areas of development on the various flavors of WoW Classic. If we do LFR, it will only be for Dragon Soul. We’d still love feedback from on how you feel about that raid though!"This is the blatant proof that every time they create a "fork" of the game, be it Retail Era, Classic Era, Wrath of the Lich King soon to be Cataclysm Era, Hardcore realms Era, Season of Mastery Era and now Season of Discovery Era, they (as in Blizzard) are not allocating more developers or resources to the game but rather are stretching what they already have on their hands, not hiring (and training) new staff, not dedicating more funds at it or yet more Q&A at it, but rather stretching things beyond what would be deemed reasonable in terms of game development.My point being, you can only stretch and bend things so far until they break down (and are beyond repairs).This should serve as a reminder that every time you the players, ask for a new ruleset of realms, new game modes, new additions to the game and such, always remember that by doing so, you are cannibalizing other "forks" or "flavors" of the game, essentially slowing down to a crawl other would be features or further development of this franchise.Be careful what you wish for.
"This basically means you are finding little bits of information about characters or locations that fleshes them out a bit more as fixtures that are part of the living world of Azeroth, but doesn’t change characterizations, motivations, or reframe any storylines in a major way."Such as how Tirion Fordring got his hands on the ashbringer?