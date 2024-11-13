This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Datamined Season of Discovery Phase 6 Set Bonuses for Ruins and Temple of Ahn'Qiraj Raids
Classic
Posted
3 hr 12 min ago
by
perculia
We've datamined set bonuses coming to Season of Discovery in Phase 6, including new bonuses for Ruins and Temple of Ahn'Qiraj raid sets.
Similar to past SoD phases, tier sets are expanded in Phase 6 to include variations for additional class/role combinations that were overlooked in Classic Era itemization.
New Ruins of Ahn'Qiraj Set Bonuses
NEW
Your melee attacks have 5% less chance to be Dodged or Parried.
Item Set: Symbols of Unending Life: 3 pieces
NEW
Increases the Focus regeneration of your pets by 100%.
Item Set: Trappings of the Unseen Path: 3 pieces
NEW
Your Fireball, Frostfire Bolt, and Balefire Bolt spells gain 5% increased damage for each of your Fire effects on your target, up to a maximum increased of 20%.
Item Set: Trappings of Vaulted Secrets: 3 pieces
NEW
Crusader Strike now unleashes the Judgement effect of your Seals, but does not consume the Seal.
Item Set: Battlegear of Eternal Justice: 3 pieces
NEW
Your Pain and Suffering rune can now refresh the duration of Devouring Plague.
Item Set: Finery of Infinite Wisdom: 3 pieces
NEW
Your finishing moves cost 50% less Energy.
Item Set: Emblems of Veiled Shadows: 3 pieces
NEW
Your Lava Burst deals increased damage equal to its critical strike chance.
Item Set: Gift of the Gathering Storm: 3 pieces
NEW
For 6 sec after using Shadowcleave, your Searing Pain strikes 1 additional target within melee range.
Item Set: Implements of Unspoken Names: 3 pieces
NEW
Reduces the cooldown on Shockwave by 50%.
Item Set: Battlegear of Unyielding Strength: 3 pieces
Temple of Ahn'Qiraj Set Bonuses
Druid
NEW
Your Nature's Grace talent gains 1 additional charge each time it triggers.
Item Set: Genesis Eclipse: 2 pieces
NEW
Increases the critical strike damage bonus of your Starfire, Starsurge, and Wrath by 60%.
Item Set: Genesis Eclipse: 4 pieces
NEW
Your Shred no longer has a positional requirement, but deals 20% more damage if you are behind the target.
Item Set: Genesis Cunning: 2 pieces
NEW
Your Mangle, Shred, and Ferocious Bite critical strikes cause your target to Bleed for 30% of the damage done over the next 4 sec sec.
Item Set: Genesis Cunning: 4 pieces
NEW
Each time you Dodge while in Dire Bear Form, you gain 10% increased damage on your next Mangle or Swipe, stacking up to 5 times.
Item Set: Genesis Fury: 2 pieces
NEW
Reduces the cooldown on Mangle (Bear) by 1.5 sec.
Item Set: Genesis Fury: 4 pieces
NEW
Reduces the cooldown of your Rebirth and Innervate spells by 65%.
Item Set: Genesis Bounty: 2 pieces
NEW
Your critical heals with Healing Touch, Regrowth, and Nourish instantly heal the target for another 50% of the healing they dealt.
Item Set: Genesis Bounty: 4 pieces
Hunter
NEW
Increases Wyvern Strike damage over time by 50%.
Item Set: Striker's Prowess: 2 pieces
NEW
Increases the impact damage of Mongoose Bite and all Strikes by 10%.
Item Set: Striker's Prowess: 4 pieces
NEW
Kill Shot's remaining cooldown is reduced by 50% when used on targets between 20% and 50% health, and has no cooldown while your Rapid Fire is active.
Item Set: Striker's Pursuit: 2 pieces
NEW
Increases Kill Shot damage by 50%.
Item Set: Striker's Pursuit: 4 pieces
Mage
NEW
Your Arcane Blast increases damage and healing done by an additional 10% per stack.
Item Set: Enigma Moment: 2 pieces
NEW
Your Mana Shield, Fire Ward, and Frost Ward absorb 50% more damage and also place a Temporal Beacon on the target for 30 sec.
Item Set: Enigma Moment: 4 pieces
NEW
Your Fire Blast now also causes your next Fire spell to gain 50% increased critical strike chance for 10 sec.
Item Set: Enigma Insight: 2 pieces
NEW
Increases the damage done by your Ignite talent by 20%.
Item Set: Enigma Insight: 4 pieces
Paladin
NEW
Reduces the cooldown on Divine Light by 25%.
Item Set: Avenger's Mercy: 2 pieces
NEW
Your heals on your Beacon of Light target also heal the nearest friendly injured target for 30% as much.
Item Set: Avenger's Mercy: 4 pieces
NEW
Your Blessing of Sanctuary also grants 10% increase to all stats when cast on yourself.
Item Set: Avenger's Will: 2 pieces
NEW
Shield of the Righteous causes your next Holy Light to be instant cast. If cast on self, it will refund 100% of its mana cost and be unaffected by Guarded by the Light.
Item Set: Avenger's Will: 4 pieces
NEW
Increases Crusader Strike damage by 50%.
Item Set: Avenger's Radiance: 2 pieces
NEW
Increases the critical strike damage bonus of your Exorcism, Holy Wrath, Holy Shock, Hammer of Wrath, and Consecration by 60%.
Item Set: Avenger's Radiance: 4 pieces
Priest
NEW
Your Prayer of Mending gains 2 additional charges.
Item Set: Dawn of the Oracle: 2 pieces
NEW
Your Circle of Healing now heals the most injured member of the target party for 100% more.
Item Set: Dawn of the Oracle: 4 pieces
NEW
Your Mind Flay no longer loses duration from taking damage and launches a free Mind Spike at the target on cast.
Item Set: Twilight of the Oracle: 2 pieces
NEW
Your Mind Spike is now instant, deals 30% more damage, and can be cast while channeling another spell.
Item Set: Twilight of the Oracle: 4 pieces
Rogue
NEW
Increases Saber Slash damage by 20%.
Item Set: Deathdealer's Thrill: 2 pieces
NEW
Reduces the cooldown on Adrenaline Rush by 4 min.
Item Set: Deathdealer's Thrill: 4 pieces
NEW
Your Main Gauche now strikes 1 additional nearby target and also causes your Sinister Strike to strike 1 additional nearby target. These additional strikes are not duplicated by Blade Flurry.
Item Set: Deathdealer's Battlearmor: 2 pieces
NEW
While active, your Main Gauche also causes you to heal for 10% of all damage done by Sinister Strike. Any excess healing becomes a Blood Barrier, absorbing damage up to 20% of your maximum health.
Item Set: Deathdealer's Battlearmor: 4 pieces
Shaman
NEW
You have a 70% chance to avoid interruption caused by damage while casting Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, or Lava Burst, and a 10% increased chance to trigger your Elemental Focus talent.
Item Set: Stormcaller's Eruption: 2 pieces
NEW
Increases the critical strike damage bonus of your Fire, Frost, and Nature spells by 60%.
Item Set: Stormcaller's Eruption: 4 pieces
NEW
Increases Stormstrike and Lava Lash damage by 50%.
Item Set: Stormcaller's Impact: 2 pieces
NEW
Your Stormstrike and Lava Lash critical strikes cause your target to burn for 30% of the damage done over 4 sec.
Item Set: Stormcaller's Impact: 4 pieces
NEW
Your Riptide increases the amount healed by Chain Heal by an additional 25%.
Item Set: Stormcaller's Relief: 2 pieces
NEW
Reduces the cast time of Chain Heal by 0.5 sec.
Item Set: Stormcaller's Relief: 4 pieces
NEW
Damaging a target with Stormstrike also reduces all damage you take by 10% for 10 sec.
Item Set: Stormcaller's Resolve: 2 pieces
NEW
Your Spirit of the Alpha also increases your health by 10% when cast on self.
Item Set: Stormcaller's Resolve: 4 pieces
Warlock
NEW
Reduces the cooldown on your Chaos Bolt by 50% and increases its damage done by 10%.
Item Set: Doomcaller's Corruption: 2 pieces
NEW
Each time you hit a target with Conflagrate, you gain 2% increased Fire damage for 20 sec, stacking up to 5 times.
Item Set: Doomcaller's Corruption: 4 pieces
NEW
Reduces the cooldown on your Shadow Cleave by 1.5 sec.
Item Set: Doomcaller's Malevolence: 2 pieces
NEW
You keep the benefits of your Master Demonologist talent while Demonic Sacrifice is active.
Item Set: Doomcaller's Malevolence: 4 pieces
Warrior
NEW
Reduces the cooldown on your Death Wish by 50%.
Item Set: Conqueror's Advance: 2 pieces
NEW
You deal 10% increased damage while any nearby enemy is afflicted with both your Rend and your Deep Wounds.
Item Set: Conqueror's Advance: 4 pieces
NEW
Reduces the cooldown on Thunder Clap by 100%.
Item Set: Conqueror's Bulwark: 2 pieces
NEW
Your Shield Slam deals 100% increased threat and its cooldown is reset if it is Dodged, Parried, or Blocked.
Item Set: Conqueror's Bulwark: 4 pieces
Changed Bonuses from Older SoD Content
Disclaimer
: The following changes may include updates that were already implemented during Phase 5 via hotfixes and are already live.
Your Healing Wave will now jump to additional nearby targets. Each jump reduces the effectiveness of the heal by 80%60%, and the spell will jump to up to 2 additional targets.
Effect #2 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 8060
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Effectiveness After First Target
Value: 100% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Item Set: Earthfury Relief: 6 pieces
For the first 15 sec after activating a stance, you can gain an additional benefit:
Battle Stance/Gladiator Stance: 5%10% increased damage done.
Berserker Stance: 5%10% increased critical strike chance.
Defensive Stance: 5%10% reduced Physical damage taken.
Item Set: Unstoppable Might: 6 pieces
Your Wrath casts have a 10% chance to summon a stand of 3 Treants to attack your target for 15 sec.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3 (SP mod: 1)
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3 (SP mod: 1)
Item Set: Eclipse of Stormrage: 4 pieces
Your Fireball's periodic effect gains increased damage over its duration equal to 40%100% of its impact damage.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40100 (SP mod: 1)
Item Set: Netherwind Insight: 6 pieces
Arcane Blast gains a 10% additional changechance to trigger Missile Barrage, and Missile Barrage now affects Regeneration the same way it affects Arcane Missiles.
Item Set: Netherwind Moment: 4 pieces
While you are not your Beacon of Light target, your Beacon of Light target is also healed by 100%75% of the damage you deal with Consecration, Exorcism, Holy Shock, Holy Wrath, and Hammer of Wrath.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10075 (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Item Set: Merciful Judgement: 6 pieces
Your Shadow Word: Pain has a 1.0%2.0% chance per talent point in Spirit Tap to trigger your Spirit Tap talent when it deals damage, or a 20% chance per talent point when a target dies with your Shadow Word: Pain active. Inner Focus also has a 20% chance per talent point to trigger Spirit Tap.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1020
ProcChance changed from 10 to 20
Item Set: Twilight of Transcendence: 4 pieces
While Spirit Tap is active, you deal 10%25% more Shadow damage.
Item Set: Twilight of Transcendence: 6 pieces
While Clearcasting is active, you deal 1015 + (5 * ComboPoints)% more non-Physical damage.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1015 (SP mod: 1)
Item Set: Eruption of the Ten Storms: 6 pieces
Critical strikes with Stormstrike grant 100% increased critical strike chance with your next Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, or Shock spell.Increases the main hand damage done by your Stormstrike by 50%.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 100 (SP mod: 1)
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50 (SP mod: 1)
ProcChance changed from 100 to 0
Item Set: Impact of the Ten Storms: 4 pieces
While Static Shock is engraved, your Lightning Shield now gains a charge each time you hit a target with Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning, up to a maximum of 9 charges. In addition, while Static Shock is engraved, your Lightning Shield can now deal critical damage.
Item Set: Impact of the Ten Storms: 6 pieces
Your Heroic Strike, deals 10Slam, and Overpower abilities deal 25 + (5 * ComboPoints)% more damage.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1025% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Item Set: Unstoppable Wrath: 4 pieces
Increases damage done by your Frostbolt spell by 75%.and Spellfrost Bolt spells by 65%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 7565%
Affected Spells:
Item Set: Illusionist's Attire: 5 pieces
Reduces the cooldown of your Exorcism spell by 3 sec and increases its damage done by 50%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
Item Set: Freethinker's Armor: 5 pieces
