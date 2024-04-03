This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Datamined New Companion Pet - Possible Temple of Atal'Hakkar Reward
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
We've datamined a new companion pet in Patch 1.15.2; from its looks, it could be a drop from the new Sunken Temple raid.
The pet is a skeletal Wind Serpent, similar to
Avatar of Hakkar
, and is summoned by
Wind Serpent Skull
.
This is likely a rare drop from the raid, similar to
Fluorescent Green Mechanostrider
, which could drop in Gnomeregan.
