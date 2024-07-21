Darkmoon Card and Old Guard Retaliator Nerfs - Season of Discovery Item Adjustments

ffs I just got the warrior rune lol
im $%^&ing pissed
I think I'm more annoyed about the stamina nerf to the axe, than any of its other stat adjustments tbh. Although I also think the damage nerf was a little unnecessary, considering what's also out there available to get.Why nerf a warrior two-hander when dual wield is currently performing better?
As an Arms Warrior that is consistently bottom dps, I'm upset about this nerf.
The irony of nerfing an Indalamar tribute...
What proc chance change "2 to 100" means?
But, why?