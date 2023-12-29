Damage Reduced by 20% in Warsong Gulch - Season of Discovery

Wish they would adress this change. It’s not exactly something to discover so there isn’t a risk of spoilers, and feels a bit underhanded without an explanation.
“Bug” aintnoway the writer is clueless enough to think this is a bugEdit: for clarity, the pet non-reduction is the bug, but the writer is referring to the DR that actually exists as a bug
I really can't stand going into WSG and seeing all my spellpower not work. All my spells drop down to tooltip-value damage, which essentially makes some of my gear worthless. Casters are already historically weak in low-level brackets (which is why no one twinks them below 49), this is just further punishing. Not to mention casters are also hot garbage in BFD. What's the point of playing anything but melee/Hunter?
I hope it's a bug and they fix it, just imo damage reduction in pvp is lame, reminds me of resilience I pvp in classic era and sod to get away from resilienceThe helms they added were enough
Less likely to be a bug when you consider they do this in retail on purpose already.feels bad there just as it feels bad here. Terrible design.
25% damage nerf for all players without pet damage accounted for. Compound this with healing being un-nerfed and pre-made groups running 3-4 healers you have a perfect storm for fun in WSG (At least for some people).
Just from a retail perspecive, with non-tanks max HP being around 1000k, a pvp geared dps players training dummy damage may be 30 times a players health during a 30 second burst. I cant speak to how season of discovery feels as I dont play it. But in my 15 years of wow play, dying in 6 seconds or less from one enemy player feels bad everytime. As a dps player I also like it when my good rotation/priority use actually moves peoples health bars. There is a difficult balancing act to make specs feel similarly viable in pvp when many have special skills/playstyles that do make them unique. Tuning always feels poor to anyone thats not playing the spec or two that feels like playing as a raid boss until the nerf hammer finds them.
One cant kill #$%^ in wsg already with penance healing 150% of anyone max life,now with damage reducitons,gl with killing any healer
Iirc shields are also scaling wrong, which is why priest heal (combined with penance) is so strong
Okay where is the perma wound mortal strike on everyone to compensate? Two priests are literally unkillable with this nerf.
Whats the point? Go in without a pre-made and you get smeared across the floor like peanut butter on bread lol. NEXT PHASE PLOX.
Stupid to have damage reduction in pvp. You go raid bfd and finally get that juicy new weapon and gear and join a bg to try it out, and you do less dmg then you did before just because you joined a bg? thats stupid af imo
Honestly imo they should remove this dmg reduction. Healers are too powerful with no access to mortal strike type debuffs.
Yeah.... why fix it when ppl have time to play...fix it after... U! JUST! KEEP! FAILING BLIZZ! (PvP)And The hunter pets? I tested on alot of hunters 1v1 world pvp me as feral vs hunters. I start on them in steath, they just turn on me and PUFFF -50%HP (I have 1300HP) and than in the combatlog what do i see? Hunter pet hit me for 250k crit + 80 + 40 in like 2 sec.... and the hunter didnt even touched me. I would love to sit down with the guy who is resposible in a cold basment and have a little chit-chat about this. In witch reality was this a good idea?
Its almost as if there should be a stat that is on gear obtained from a specific type of gameplay that would change the way the thing in that specific type of gameplay works... instead of tuning nobs in the background that dont affect pets.
Also it's funny to realize the underlying reason Hunter pets and probably soon to be Hununculi are nerfed is purely pvp. But then you realize they are going to be broken because Blizz is to incompetent to fix a bug within the controlling factor of class balance.Of course a pet doing 25% more damage is going to look insane at 25.