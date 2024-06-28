Crafted Fire Resistance Gear Can Be Upgraded in Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

Why would I make any of those unless I was a tank? Why would I farm the rep if i cant make gold off the recipes? Make fire resist gear BOE again!
I understand some items should be BOP for professions but not armors that are as simple as resist gear. None of these items will sit crafted for many of people unless fire resist is NEEDED to be maxed out but then youre forcing everyone to roll LW / Tailoring / BS. Either way resist gear AT LEAST should be BoE whatever way you slice it.
Hey guys! Blizzard here. We've updated A LOT of new receipes, making them slightly more powerful and reitemizing them. Dont worry, to avoid anyone having too much fun, or making too much money from professions. We've made them BOP, just so only people that need the resistence gear will drop their current proffesions and switch so they can pick up these new items