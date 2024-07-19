This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Crafted Devilcore Items No Longer Require Core Leather
Classic
Posted
2 hr 38 min ago
by
perculia
Blizzard has once again adjusted the reagents needed to craft the Devilcore items, this time removing the Core Leather requirement. With this change, players no longer need to wait for Molten Core to open before crafting these pieces.
A few days ago, the community discovered these patterns drop from
King Mosh in Un'goro
, and soon after, Blizzard hotfixed them to require
Core Leather
, which can only be acquired from skinning Core Hounds in Molten Core. But as of the 19th,
Core Leather
has been replaced with
Essence of Fire
, an item which can be farmed up from the Fire Elementals in Fire Plume Ridge.
Reagent removed:
Core Leather
.
New reagent required:
Essence of Fire
x8.
Reagent
Devilsaur Leather
amount increased from 14 to 20.
Reagent removed:
Core Leather
.
New reagent required:
Essence of Fire
x10.
