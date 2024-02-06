Countdown to Classic Phase 2 Season of Discovery Interview with Tim and Josh

This GDKP thing is turning into something that could backfire heavily for them and result in raid participation/SoD participation plummeting while botting and RMT remain a very obvious and common issue. They're really leaning into the narrative that if GDKP goes so does botting/RMT and if that ends up not being the case, they're going to look extremely incompetent.
Uldaman is exactly the same level spread as Mara (42-52), so would that be classified as above Uldaman?
They want players to be able to play the specs they want without being overly penalizedBut they charge 75 gold for a new trinket to enjoy that spec?
The trinkets should be 4 - 6g each.
where are the world buffs persisting through death? COMON
Oh come on, just give us proper nameplate distance already. "Not a QoL change" MFer, think of those of us that use them for raid healing. We can see the red names above enemies from much farther than 41 yards, making it easier to see their current HP isn't going to break the game.
Best interview out of all of them, love how there weren't any "BaSeD oN tHe DaTaMiNe" questions.