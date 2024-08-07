Could Flex Raiding Be Coming to Season of Discovery?

Hello!



Thank you for the feedback and interest in variable size raiding in Season of Discovery. The bug that allowed more than 20 players access to individual instances of Molten Core at launch resulted in unintended design and technical consequences and needed to be fixed.



We’re pleased with how this system is playing out in the Onyxia, Kazzak, and Azuregos encounters and are excited to find ways to continue incorporating this system into more raids in future phases of Season of Discovery.



Thank you again for your feedback on this.