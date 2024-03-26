Core Hound Potentially Tamed Pet in Phase 3 Datamining - Season of Discovery

I doubt anyone would be surprised if Hunters and Mages could bring blood lust.
Phase 3 hype yo!
Still no new stable slots, so what's the point?If it's not any better than a cat, bat, or wind serpent, it won't be used.
I followed a bunch of different breadcrumb trails earlier when the hunter discord found the infernal lasso. This is a copy/paste of the writeup I posted in there shortly before this was posted:There will likely be an under level 50 core hound added to the game- this can be tamed using Infernal lasso (Infernal Lasso)Within the recent datamining, I was able to find the pet page for corehounds here - Pet - Core Hound . This has information regarding their skills and a link to their scaling factors here - Tamed Pet Passive (DND)For comparisons sake, here's a link to the cat passive- Tamed Pet Passive (DND)Anyway, the meat:StatsDamage- 1.02Armor- 1.01Health- 1.06SkillsBiteLava Breath - 99-114 Fire Damage at 50, also slows target's casting speed by 25% (Lava Breath)
is sod still as active as before? friend of mine told me he logged in to horde and ally on a couple servers and the start zones and cities were almost baren :/