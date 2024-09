Blizzard

Similar to Tier 1 sets from the Molten Core raid, Tier 2 armor sets are expanding to include multiple variations for different talent specializations and playstyles.



The alternate versions of these new Tier 2 sets have new appearances and increased stats from the previous version of the Tier 2 sets and utilize Tier 1 set bonuses. This allows players more options to choose from when selecting the gear they would like to use while fine-tuning their playstyle.