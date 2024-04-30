Classic Game Services On Sale - Select Services Up To 33% Off

For a limited time, experience life on the other side in World of Warcraft® Classic Progression realms by making the most out of up to 33% off select game services through May 7.

Climb into the latest Classic content with a 33% discount on a Level 80 Character Boost, complete with level 80 appropriate gear, weapon skill, mount, the Expert Riding skill, and gold.

For those looking to get a fresh start, save 30% on Character Transfer Packs*, Faction Change Packs, Race Change Packs, and Name Change Packs.

Level 80 Character Boost (Progression)

Bring your character up to speed at a 33% discount** when you harness the savings on a Level 80 Character Boost. There comes a time in every hero's quest when they need a helping hand to get them over the hump and right back into the action. Now you can instantly boost your character to level 80, so they're ready for their new adventures in the newly sundered Azeroth. The boosted character also receives level 80 appropriate gear, weapon skill, mount, the Expert Riding skill, and gold.

Available Level 80 Character Boost pack options:

1 for $40.00 (Regularly $60.00)

Give Yourself A Boost

Character Transfer Packs

Time to get a move on! Transfer characters between World of Warcraft® realms or accounts, enabling you to play with a new community of players and/or find old friends on new servers—all without starting over at level one. To move multiple characters, buy Character Transfer packs and use them all at once or save some for later.

1 for $17.50 (Regularly $25.00)

3 for $35.00 (Regularly $50.00)

6 8 for $80.00

Visit our support page to learn more about the Character Transfer service and any restrictions.

Transfer Now

Faction Change Packs

See what life is like from the other side! Walk a dungeon or two in the other faction’s shoes when you use a Faction Change to convert a character’s faction from Horde to Alliance or Alliance to Horde. To move multiple characters to the opposite side, purchase Faction Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later. Changing your faction also includes a free race change for your class, so you’ll fit in with your new friends on your adventures all over Azeroth.

Available Faction Change pack options:

1 for $21.00 (Regularly $30.00)

3 for $42.00 (Regularly $60.00)

6 8 for $95.00

To learn more about the Faction Change service and any restrictions, visit our support page.

Make Your Move

Name Change Packs

The name you initially chose for your hero doesn’t have to stay the same for all eternity. Have you changed your mind or simply found something better? Either way, you can pick a new name and reinvent yourself today!

To change multiple characters' names, purchase Name Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later.

Available Name Change pack options:

1 for $7.00 (Regularly $10.00)

3 for $14.00 (Regularly $20.00)

6 8 for $35.00

Learn more about the Name Change service and any restrictions when you visit our support page.

Change Your Name

Race Change Packs

Sometimes, a simple touch-up of your character’s looks isn’t enough; sometimes, you want to go all the way and change which race you belong to! And with a race change service, you can do just that*.

To change multiple characters' races, purchase Race Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later. The final step of a Race Change requires choosing a new appearance and includes an optional Name Change.

Available Race Change pack options:

1 for $17.50 (Regularly $25.00)

3 for $35.00 (Regularly $50.00)

6 8 for $80.00

To learn more about the Race Change service and any restrictions, visit our support page.

Change Your Race

Purchase Race Changes, Faction Change Packs, and Character Transfers from the Battle.net shop. Or launch World of Warcraft and click the Shop button on the character select screen.

Once you’ve purchased your Character Transfer, Faction Change Packs, Name Change Packs, Race Change Packs, and Level 80 Character Boost, a new icon will appear on your character selection screen. To activate a game service, click on the token, then select the character you wish to move. Any unused Faction Change tokens or Character Transfers will remain in your account for future use.

*Characters cannot be transferred between WoW® Classic and World of Warcraft®: Wrath of the Lich King Classic™ or World of Warcraft®. Not usable on WoW® Classic Hardcore or Season of Discovery Realms. Certain restrictions apply.

**Sale ends May 7, 2024