Classic Fresh & Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTRs Now Available For Testing

How to Access the Season of Discovery PTR

In the Blizzard Battle.net App, on the bottom left of the play screen, change your Game Version & Account to PTR (Classic Era). Click Install to install the 1.15.5 PTR. That becomes a Play button once installed. With PTR (Classic Era) selected, hit the Play button to sign in to the testing area. If you’re asked to select an account, any account will work. For Season of Discovery, look to the top right of the character selection screen. If it does not say “Classic Seasonal PTR”, click the Change Realm button and select “Classic Seasonal PTR” from the “Seasonal” tab. With the “Classic Seasonal PTR” selected, create a new test character or click the Copy Character button on the bottom left to use one of your existing characters.

How to Access the Anniversary Fresh Realms PTR

In the Blizzard Battle.net App, on the bottom left of the play screen, change your Game Version & Account to PTR (Classic Era). Click Install to install the 1.15.5 PTR. That becomes a Play button once installed. With PTR (Classic Era) selected, hit the Play button to sign in to the testing area. If you’re asked to select an account, any account will work. For Fresh Realms, look to the top right of the character selection screen. If it does not say “Classic Anniversary PTR”, click the Change Realm button and select “Classic Anniversary PTR” on the “Seasonal” tab. With the “Classic Anniversary PTR” selected, create a new test character and hit Enter World to get started.

Wanted: Your Bug Reports

Public Test Realms (PTR) for Patch 1.15.5 are now available for testing.While testing the PTR, please let us know about any bugs you come across using the in-game bug report tool.Thank you very much!