Classic Era & Hardcore Patch Notes - New Guild UI, Might of Stormwind World Buff, and Druid Polearms

WoW Classic Era and Hardcore
Version 1.15.3
July 9, 2024Classic Era and Hardcore
- The Guilds user interface has been updated to provide more ease of Guild management.
- Alliance players now have access to the Might of Stormwind, to a version of the Warchief’s Blessing world buff effect. This new buff is gained for turning in a new quest “End of the Dark Horde” in Stormwind and is mutually exclusive with Warchief’s Blessing.
- The Songflower Serenade and Dire Maul Tribute buffs can no longer be dispelled by enemy players.
- Druids can now train and use polearms.