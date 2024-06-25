Class Updates, World Buffs, and Season of Discovery Phase 4 Preview Video Coming Soon

keep an eye on the Warcraft YouTube channel this week



We locked the SoD class folks in a room and they did some cooking. Really looking forward to getting some of these adjustments and fixes into your hands.



To manage expectations, we are going to try and get Hunter, Mage, and Warlock changes into your hands with this week's PTR build (arriving in the next day or so, barring some sort of unforeseen issue like we had last week), with some additional adjustments to other classes coming a bit later in the week likely via hotfixes to PTR. When we get the current slate of adjustments out, then we'll look to turn on world buffs on PTR.



To further manage expectations, we don't expect the damage numbers to be in their final state for really any class yet. We are trying to focus on gameplay first and then we'll pull the levers on the numbers after things settle a bit. The WCL graph will probably never be perfectly flat in SoD, and we are okay with that, but we'll focus on addressing outliers next. Please try and keep this in mind and remember that we'll be at tuning the numbers for a good bit after we lock down the lion's share of the mechanical changes.



I'll close out this long post by saying thank you for your feedback. While we can't/won't implement every individual idea people throw at us, the benefit of the feedback though is that it helps distill the underlying pain points you may have which in turn helps us try to focus our adjustments on the reasons for the feedback. That's the most valuable part of this and I think we are going to end up in an exciting place going into level 60 content (which is also going to be super cool!).



