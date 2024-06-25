Class Updates, World Buffs, and Season of Discovery Phase 4 Preview Video Coming Soon

pawg
No World Buffs in raids was one of the greatest things about Season of Mastery. That should have been a staple of Seasons going forward.
Maybe phase 4 will drop before 2025. Not getting my hopes up.
I'm in the "no world buffs" camp as well, especially for SoD. Having worldbuffs only means the encounters need to be tuned to players having them. It puts an enormous pressure on the individual not to die, since if you do, you're next to useless. My favourite times raiding in classic were when we wiped early and just had to go on without worldbuffs - after a short time of frustration it raised the atmosphere of the raid a lot. Removing world buffs, along with consolidating flasks and elixirs into Battle/Guardian were IMO the best changes introduced with TBC.I understand the upside of worldbuffs - being OP is fun, but SoD can create that feeling through runes, without the massive downsides of worldbuffs.
