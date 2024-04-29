Class Tuning Incoming Hunter, Shaman, Warlock - Season of Discovery

Hunter

Shaman

The Burn rune now also grants a significant bonus to spell power when Flametongue Weapon is imbued on your weapon.

Rolling Thunder now has a 50% chance to trigger (was 30%).

Fixed a bug causing overload procs to not add a charge to Lightning Shield when the Shaman has the Rolling Thunder rune active.

Warlock

Invocation now also applies to Unstable Affliction.

Invocation damage can now deal critical strikes if the Warlock also has the Pandemic rune active.

With scheduled weekly maintenance (tomorrow, April 30 in this region), we'll make the following adjustments to classes in Season of Discovery: