Class Tuning Incoming Hunter, Shaman, Warlock - Season of Discovery

Nothing for mage yet.
Is this a joke? Warlocks get 2 bug fixes on a rune nobody uses (and still won't) and that's supposed to be class tuning?
SoD devs when they haven't adjusted Shaman in a week :O!
Noooooo. Not my melee hunter!
might as well remove pets from hunters at this point since their solution is just nerf pet damage every time. i would have rather seen a heavier nerf to raptor strike
damn, that's another nerf to BM hunter just to balance melee hunter.
LMAO no one uses invocation, its probably the least used rune in all of sod.Is this the "We’re carefully planning for more adjustments to Hunters, Mages, Shamans, and Warlocks in future updates." we will expect?KEKEK
Something something get nerfedAhhh the world is going down. My class is dead. Remove my specc. Blah blah...You will still play the class/specc anyway. Stop whining xD
yoyoyo aggrend u forgot to throw out the weekly paladin buff, i heard paladins are still crying
Instead of nerfing melee, buff ranged.
stop experiment on hunter shaman. bring useful changes to mage warlock
Yay Tank shaman still sucks 😓
As a shadow priest, I wish you'd take off that blanket, boring 10% damage you gave us and give us crit chance to shadow spells instead. I want more synergy with my DoTs and Mindflay rather than just getting the pity buff treatment.
Those are bug fixes for warlocks... 2/3rds of the wrist runes are either mediocre or not worth using, no buffs to fel guard? using immolation as a firelock feels terrible, I have to go in melee range for it to work which costs me GCDs, these "buffs" make no sense and should've just been thrown in a bugfix list
Absolutely murdered the BM rune because of pvp. Great
LMAO more Shaman buffs when it needs nerfs. We truly are in bizarro world.