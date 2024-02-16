Class Tuning Incoming for Priest - Season of Discovery

Priest

Mind Spike damage increased by 10%.

Void Plague damage increased by 10%.

Shadow Word: Death base damage before modifiers decreased by 40% and spellpower coefficient adusted to 42.9% (was 64.3%).

Developers’ notes: Overall, this should result in a 33-40% damage reduction on Shadow Word: Death, depending on the amount of spellpower the priest has. Shadow Word: Death has been doing a larger percentage of overall priest damage than intended, and we feel like this could begin to put additional pressure on healers in PvE, as spellpower gear improves and the damage that priests inflict on themselves continues to scale upwards. It could also prove to be increasingly oppressive in PvP, as it’s an instant attack that can be used on the move, from range, with very little counterplay.

Added to the OP here, as we now intend to make the following additional adjustments with scheduled weekly maintenance: