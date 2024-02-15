Class Tuning Incoming for Druid, Shaman, Mage, Paladin - Season of Discovery

Druid

Swipe now scales with attack power, gaining 10% of attack power as damage. Threat caused by Swipe has been greatly increased.

The Berserk rune now also causes Lacerate to hit 3 targets.

The duration of Rip has been increased to 16 seconds (was 12 seconds).

The next Starfire cast after the Starsurge rune ability now has its damage increased to 80% (was 66%).



Corrected a bug causing this bonus damage to be lower than intended at level 40.

Shaman

The Dual-Wield Specialization rune now provides 50% bonus damage to your offhand weapon swings.

Lava Lash now gains 50% increased damage if Flametongue Weapon is imbued on your offhand.

The proc chance of Maelstrom Weapon is now roughly 50% higher when your main hand weapon or your two-hand weapon is imbued with Windfury Weapon.

Mage

Conjure Water (Rank 5) will now conjure a full stack of 20 with each cast (was 2).



Developers' notes: The tooltip will still indicate that only 2 are conjured. We hope to adjust the tooltip in the future.

Paladin

Art of War now reduces the mana cost of Exorcism and Holy Shock by 80% when active.

Beacon of Light base mana cost has been greatly decreased.

With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we'll make the following adjustments to a few classes in Season of Discovery.The Paladin changes above were activated on all Season of Discovery realms yesterday, February 14. In this region, the rest of the changes above will go live on February 20.