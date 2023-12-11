Class Tuning Incoming December 12 - Season of Discovery

Tomorrow, with scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we're going to implement some adjustments based on class performance and feedback.
Season of Discovery
Hunter
- Druid
Starsurge rune ability damage increased 182%.
- Starsurge cooldown reduced to 6 seconds (was 10 seconds).
- Starsurge mana cost reduced to 1% of base mana (was 3% of base mana).
Priest Rogue Shaman
- Flanking Strike now gains the benefit of weapon enhancements like sharpening stones, is now on global cooldown, and is now properly treated as a melee attack, letting it benefit from attack power and combat modifiers to dodge, parry, block, crit, hit, etc.
- Flanking Strike is now prevented by Pacify.
- Flanking Strike now requires a weapon equipped.
- Flanking Strike pet damage is now properly treated as a melee attack, with same benefits as listed above for the hunter's damage.
- Additional changes to normalize Hunter pet performance are still to be determined.
Boon of Blackfathom
- Lava Lash damage increased to 150% weapon damage (was 100% weapon damage).
- Lava Lash mana cost reduced to 1% of base mana (was 4%).
- Overload now has a 50% chance to trigger (was 33%).
- Dual Wield Specialization now grants 10% increased chance to hit while dual-wielding.
world buff adjusted. It now provides 3% spell hit and 25 spell power buff addition to the other physical damage and movement speed effects (was spell crit).
- Developers notes: Spellcasters in general are struggling a bit in BFD, mostly due to poor scaling without spellpower and a higher requirement of spell hit to reliably hit creatures 2+ levels above the caster. Keep those Chronoboons handy and don't stand in the fire and lose your buff!
Regarding the Hunter pet performance note above, we will let you know as soon as we've finalized this hotfix. We really like hunter pets being able to occasionally do some raid or dungeon tanking, but it was never intended for them to be the best tanks in the game.