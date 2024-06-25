Class-Specific Tier Tokens Discovered in Molten Core - Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

Should swap Hunter and Warrior on the tokens imo.
I like how we're implying that only Hunters somehow have an easier time gearing than the Shamans or Paladins who will also be 50/50 on their rolls in raid. But yes they should mix that up a bit before it goes live.
with 6p sets and 3 classes per tokens with 2-3 specs each.. this better drop like candies
drop a token and make it just two tokens between all classes imo
With MC being shorter as well I dont understand why there has to be 3 separate tokens. There is going to be so many wasted and dead ones at some point because every raid group seems to get trolled when this sort of thing. Were going to go into BWL and AQ with someone still not even 6 setting t1. I Get that not everyone needs to be full "bis" but this system on a shorter time frame for each "phase" is going to make a lot of people upset when they see their 15th Hunter Paladin Shaman token go in the bin because the distribution for each class is also off.
Each token useful for all classes but different slots.eg. Raging Core - Chest for Cloth, Pants for Plate, Shoulders for Mail
Based off historic drop rates, it could be argued that Warriors and Rogues will have the easiest time gearing up.
As a Paladin on SoD, I want Universal tokens.