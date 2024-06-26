Class Balance Philosophy in Season of Discovery - Damage Output vs. Utility

Remove Seal of Matyrdom.
You missed half of the conversation. It continued about Shadow Priests and then even moved to the Shadow Priest section in the Priest discord with Aggrend.
"Looking at Shaman for a moment, they arguably, bring the biggest utility while still topping the damage meters. However, it appears that they are unlikely to be nerfed."Aggrend surely isn't a shaman main, is he lads?
Meanwhile on retail warlock and mage have infinite utility, defensives and do the most damage.
It's a very hard balancing act and question to answer, but the simplest way is to make sure everyone brings something cool to the table so it dismisses the self-imposed quandary altogether. The "selfish DPS" concept is silly, honestly, when just like the shadow priest player, many warriors or hunters or rogues first started playing because of the fantasy, or because it "sounded cool".Even now, the warriors I play with in Retail sometimes worry that they don't bring enough to a dungeon or a raid to feel like they're properly contributing. It's an old, old issue.
noone cares about pve dps in vanilla. just put that voidplague back on the chest slot ffs.
Why do people want their classes to do everything all at once? the brainrot is real
Utility and DPS shouldn't always cancel each other out. It's a good feeling to have something to offer that other classes can't bring that is desirable by a group, it lends itself to the RPG element really well, and it's also a good feeling to be competitive on the meter with proper play. There should be a situation for each class where your group goes "Oh man it would be so nice to have an x/y/z right now".
The shaman has the potential to leave Sod even more sunk if he is not nerfed
"We hate nerfing classes"Hunters p1, p2, p3, p4...........................
shadow priests need to be doing like 25% less damage to players
They dont understand their own game.All "utilities" spells have not the same value in a raid.The Paladin is Bridle as a ret for this reason vs Shaman always top tier dps because they can Blessing of Prot someone every 5 min ( KEKW), paladin wont be able to use WINGS and bubble at the same time , top support, bring windfury if no ferals, Group dispells, have their own enhancement on weapons.Balancing is not only Pure damage meter, feral could be top 1 dps meter, the spec isnt popular, we saw it at the end of tlk, so just give tools to specs like lower winfurys, lower debuffs than curse, something to be versatile.
He says "it sucks to get nerfed" and all they did is nerf melee hunters. The only class that brings DPS and nothing else...