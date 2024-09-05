Class & Spell Changes on the Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR

@#$% .. buff destro warlock wtf be creative blizz .
Love 15% of my damage being tied to rogue poison and an additional 25% of my damage being tied to warlock debuffs instead of just making classes independently viable.
Ele shamans :sob:
Ranged hunters are so back!
yeah tell me you dont play boomkin without telling me, so now you take away instant cast... cool which required 2-3 casts to proc instant cast starfire BUT now make it where you increase dmg for 6 piece bonus but to stack 3 you must cast 5-8 wraths just to stack 3 for starfire 30% dmg but the rotation isnt going to let you hit 5-8 wraths smh. this is si dumb. why not make it 33% wrath chance to give 30% starfire bonus. i swear blizz doesnt play any of the classes.
so many mage changes