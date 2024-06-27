Changes to Raid Lockouts Coming in Season of Discovery Phase 4

Interesting change."Having" to run the raid twice in a week might burn some people out, but I understand the Raid Loggers will be logging on twice a week instead of once a week.
This is so stupid I can't even us the right words without getting banned on wowhead...MC + Ony + Kazzak + Azuregos twice a week now.When BWL comes out you will go 2x MC for Legendaries, 2x BWL for current contentWhen ZG comes out it just adds 2x ZG to all of the above.When AQ comes out add 2x AQ10 for the first weeks + 2x AQ40 for current content, with still running 2x MC for Legendaries and 2x BWL for trinkets.If anyone is even left at that point fudge going 2x Naxx...And don't dare to not be fully world buffed and consumed to the !@#$ for all of that raiding or you can go find a bargain bin guild or go pugging.This Phase will be dead from burnout by the time Summer is over.
p4 HYPE CAN'T WAIT!
As a guild who only can do Sat/Sun this system is worse than the 3 days rotation at least we sometimes got to do 2 raids in p1/p2.