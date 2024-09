Base Honor Gains doubled

Player versus Player



Base honor gains will be doubled starting with the launch of Phase 5 of Season of Discovery.

We've made several adjustments to the reward structure of Arathi Basin and Warsong Gulch to incentivize players to engage with these battlegrounds:

Losing a match of Warsong Gulch or Arathi Basin now awards 2 Marks of Honor up from 1 mark in Season of Discovery.

The Level 60 versions of the quests Fight for Warsong Gulch, Battle of Warsong Gulch, Conquering Arathi Basin, and Claiming Arathi Basin now award 7500 honor per turn-in.

The separation between small group and premade groups has been removed.

Developer's Note: With the increase in honor rewards as well as the increase in rewards for losing a match of Warsong Gulch and Arathi Basin, we are removing the queue separation implemented in earlier phases of Season of Discovery that separates premade groups (groups with more than 5 members) and small groups (groups with 1-5 members). This means that there is a single queue and players can be matched with each other with no restrictions regardless of being solo, in a small group, or in a full premade. We think this is important for the health of these two battlegrounds but we may make further adjustments to this system in future updates.



PvP Damage Reduction: Players now take 30% reduced Physical damage from other players and pets (was 20%) and 40% reduced Magic damage from other players and pets (was 30%)



1 token = 2500 honor.



AB win = 1380 honor.



1 win = 1380 honor + 3 tokens (7500 honor) = 9k



1 lose = 0-1100 honor + 2 tokens (5000 honor) = 5kish



Regular AB back and forth battle WIN = 30 minute wins = 9000 honor = 18k honor per hour.



Regular AB back and forth battle LOSE = 30 minute lose = 6000 honor = 12k honor per hour.



"just lose guys, let them win" = 5-6 minute losses = 5000 honor x 6 = 30,000 honor per hour



Premade stomp = 5-6 minute wins = 9000 honor x 6 = 54,000 honor per hour.



The reason I only put 6 games despite the match length is because theres a 2 minute startup + queue time as allowance, Im sure you can probably get more than 6 wins per hour as a premade stomp in primetime.