Changes Coming to Molten Core in Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
2 hr 12 min ago
by
Lydiavh
As Phase 4 draws near, Blizzard has provided us with a preview of what to expect, including some exciting changes to
Molten Core
.
Raid Size
Molten Core
will be scaled down to be a 20-player raid.
Molten Core
was originally a 40-player raid, however, the smaller group sizes have been popular in Season of Discovery so far, and are expected to continue throughout Season of Discovery.
Difficulty - Turning up the Heat
In
Molten Core
players can use a scalable difficulty setting to increase the challenge. Importantly, the increased difficulty will reward an additional quantity of loot, rather than quality. So the rarer items, such as
Perdition's Blade
, could be more accessible now in Season of Discovery. This change, alongside the
changes to raid lockouts
should make it faster to gear up in Phase 4.
Blizzard
Players will also be able to turn up the heat with a new variable difficulty mechanic allowing players to earn more rewards from undertaking a higher difficulty.
Revamped Tier 1 and Offset Items
As
previously datamined
, many items, both Tier and Off Set have been revamped.
11 Bosses...
Perhaps most exciting of all,
Molten Core
will have 11 Bosses, rather than the usual 10. We don't yet have any information about this extra boss, how they will be accessed or the type of abilities they may have, but we can't wait until
Molten Core
releases on the 25th July
to find out.
What do you think of these changes to
Molten Core
? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Season of Discovery Phase 4 Preview
1
Comment by
cmartin1991
on 2024-06-27T19:05:00-05:00
Please change it to one lockout per week, 2 is just a terrible idea for MC.
Comment by
cherrycreek
on 2024-06-27T19:18:03-05:00
Please change it to one lockout per week, 2 is just a terrible idea for MC.
this is great
1
