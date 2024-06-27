This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Changed Stats for Season of Discovery Phase 4 Datamined Dungeon and Raid Loot
Classic
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The newest PTR build for Season of Discovery is now live, and we're hard at work datamining the latest changes! We've datamined a list of all the items that have been adjusted in this current build. Many of these items are PvP, Dungeon, Tier 0.5, and Raid items, and more are likely to be adjusted in a future build.
Season of Discovery Phase 4 Launches July 11
"Changed Items (153)"
Rune of Divine Light
Name: Rune of Martyrdom ➞ Rune of Divine Light
Visage of the Exiled
Stamina: 0 ➞ 14
Firespell: 20 ➞ 0
Shadowspell: 20 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
REMOVED Increases damage done by Fire spells and effects by up to 20.
REMOVED Increases damage done by Shadow spells and effects by up to 20.
Testament of Martyrdom
Item Level: 25 ➞ 10
Testament of the Exorcist
Item Level: 25 ➞ 10
Treatise on the Heart of the Lion
Item Level: 25 ➞ 10
Revelation of Shamanistic Rage
Item Level: 25 ➞ 10
Handbook of Meathook
Item Level: 25 ➞ 40
Darkmantle Wristguards
Agility: 11 ➞ 9
Defense: 0 ➞ 3
Item effect changes:
NEW Increased Defense +3.
Darkmantle Waistguard
Agility: 16 ➞ 14
Defense: 0 ➞ 3
Item effect changes:
NEW Increased Defense +3.
Darkmantle Pauldrons
Agility: 10 ➞ 11
Stamina: 20 ➞ 21
Defense: 0 ➞ 5
Dodgepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases your chance to dodge an attack by 1%. ➞ Increased Defense +5.
Darkmantle Legguards
Stamina: 25 ➞ 30
Parrypercent: 1 ➞ 0
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases your chance to parry an attack by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Darkmantle Handguards
Agility: 17 ➞ 14
Defense: 0 ➞ 4
Item effect changes:
NEW Increased Defense +4.
Darkmantle Faceguard
Stamina: 24 ➞ 32
Defense: 0 ➞ 5
Parrypercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases your chance to parry an attack by 1%. ➞ Increased Defense +5.
Darkmantle Treads
Agility: 22 ➞ 15
Stamina: 17 ➞ 22
Defense: 0 ➞ 5
Dodgepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases your chance to dodge an attack by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
NEW Increased Defense +5.
Darkmantle Armor
Defense: 0 ➞ 8
Dodgepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases your chance to dodge an attack by 1%. ➞ Increased Defense +8.
Beastmaster's Treads
Agility: 24 ➞ 25
Intellect: 0 ➞ 9
Stamina: 9 ➞ 13
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Increases damage dealt by your pet by 3%.
Beastmaster's Tunic
Agility: 27 ➞ 30
Intellect: 11 ➞ 10
Stamina: 16 ➞ 18
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Increases your pet's armor by 10%.
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Beastmaster's Cap
Agility: 27 ➞ 29
Intellect: 15 ➞ 13
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
REMOVED Increases your pet's maximum health by 3%.
Beastmaster's Waistwrap
Name: Beastmaster's Bindings ➞ Beastmaster's Waistwrap
Beastmaster's Coif
Agility: 22 ➞ 28
Stamina: 21 ➞ 22
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
REMOVED Increases your pet's maximum health by 3%.
Beastmaster's Fists
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
NEW Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
REMOVED Increases your pet's critical strike chance by 2%.
Beastmaster's Greaves
Agility: 7 ➞ 0
Strength: 11 ➞ 17
Stamina: 10 ➞ 13
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage dealt by your pet by 3%. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Beastmaster's Chain
Agility: 25 ➞ 29
Strength: 8 ➞ 15
Intellect: 9 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Increases your pet's armor by 10%.
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Deathmist Mask
Intellect: 0 ➞ 17
Healingspell: 40 ➞ 35
Damagespell: 40 ➞ 35
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 40. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 35.
Wristguards of The Five Thunders
Intellect: 4 ➞ 10
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Increases the block value of your shield by 12.
Waistguard of The Five Thunders
Strength: 11 ➞ 8
Intellect: 8 ➞ 11
Shoulderguards of The Five Thunders
Strength: 13 ➞ 8
Intellect: 0 ➞ 9
Legguards of The Five Thunders
Strength: 15 ➞ 12
Intellect: 0 ➞ 15
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Increases the block value of your shield by 18.
Headpiece of The Five Thunders
Strength: 15 ➞ 13
Intellect: 0 ➞ 15
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
REMOVED Increases the block value of your shield by 19.
Handguards of The Five Thunders
Strength: 12 ➞ 8
Intellect: 8 ➞ 12
Sabatons of The Five Thunders
Intellect: 0 ➞ 14
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
REMOVED Increases the block value of your shield by 21.
Chestguard of The Five Thunders
Strength: 14 ➞ 12
Intellect: 12 ➞ 14
Lieutenant Commander's Chain Helm
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
Champion's Chain Helm
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
Lieutenant Commander's Chain Shoulders
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Champion's Chain Shoulders
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Captain's Chain Hauberk
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
Legionnaire's Chain Hauberk
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
Knight-Captain's Chain Legguards
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
Legionnaire's Chain Legguards
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
Champion's Chain Pauldrons
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Agility: 18 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
NEW +36 Attack Power.
Legionnaire's Chain Legplates
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 32
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 32
Agility: 16 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
NEW +32 Attack Power.
Champion's Chain Greathelm
Agility: 18 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
Blood Guard's Chain Grips
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Agility: 18 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases the damage done by your Raptor Strike by 4%.
NEW +36 Attack Power.
Blood Guard's Chain Sabatons
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 40
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 40
Agility: 20 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
NEW +40 Attack Power.
Legionnaire's Chain Armor
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 32
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 32
Agility: 16 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
NEW +32 Attack Power.
Lieutenant Commander's Chain Pauldrons
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Agility: 18 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
NEW +36 Attack Power.
Knight-Captain's Chain Legplates
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 32
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 32
Agility: 16 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
NEW +32 Attack Power.
Lieutenant Commander's Chain Greathelm
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Agility: 18 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
NEW +36 Attack Power.
Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Grips
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Agility: 18 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases the damage done by your Raptor Strike by 4%.
NEW +36 Attack Power.
Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Sabatons
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 40
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 40
Agility: 20 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
NEW +40 Attack Power.
Knight-Captain's Chain Armor
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 32
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 32
Agility: 16 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
NEW +32 Attack Power.
Lieutenant Commander's Silk Mantle
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15.
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Lieutenant Commander's Silk Cowl
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Champion's Silk Mantle
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15.
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Champion's Silk Cowl
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Legionnaire's Silk Tunic
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Legionnaire's Silk Legguards
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Captain's Silk Tunic
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Knight-Captain's Silk Legguards
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Blood Guard's Silk Walkers
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15.
Improves your chance to hit with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Lieutenant's Silk Walkers
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15.
Improves your chance to hit with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Lieutenant Commander's Lamellar Pauldrons
Strength: 14 ➞ 0
Intellect: 8 ➞ 14
Manaregeneration: 0 ➞ 3
Healingspell: 20 ➞ 37
Damagespell: 20 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 20. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 37.
NEW Restores 3 mana per 5 sec.
Lieutenant Commander's Lamellar Helmet
Strength: 18 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 18
Manaregeneration: 0 ➞ 5
Healingspell: 26 ➞ 48
Damagespell: 26 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 26. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 48.
NEW Restores 5 mana per 5 sec.
Knight-Captain's Lamellar Legguards
Strength: 18 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 18
Manaregeneration: 0 ➞ 5
Healingspell: 25 ➞ 46
Damagespell: 25 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 25. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 46.
NEW Restores 5 mana per 5 sec.
Knight-Captain's Lamellar Chestplate
Strength: 17 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 17
Manaregeneration: 0 ➞ 5
Healingspell: 25 ➞ 46
Damagespell: 25 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 25. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 46.
NEW Restores 5 mana per 5 sec.
Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Gloves
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 0 ➞ 12
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases the critical strike chance of your Holy Shock by 2%.
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Greaves
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Manaregeneration: 0 ➞ 5
Healingspell: 15 ➞ 29
Damagespell: 15 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 29.
NEW Restores 5 mana per 5 sec.
Lieutenant Commander's Dragonhide Shoulders
Spirit: 6 ➞ 0
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 206 ➞ 216
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Lieutenant Commander's Dragonhide Headguard
Agility: 12 ➞ 16
Intellect: 16 ➞ 12
Spirit: 8 ➞ 0
Healingspell: 18 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 18 ➞ 0
Armor: 198 ➞ 288
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Champion's Dragonhide Headguard
Agility: 12 ➞ 16
Intellect: 16 ➞ 12
Spirit: 8 ➞ 0
Healingspell: 18 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 18 ➞ 0
Armor: 198 ➞ 288
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Champion's Dragonhide Shoulders
Spirit: 6 ➞ 0
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 206 ➞ 216
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Captain's Dragonhide Chestpiece
Agility: 12 ➞ 14
Strength: 13 ➞ 14
Intellect: 12 ➞ 13
Stamina: 13 ➞ 15
Healingspell: 15 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 15 ➞ 0
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Legionnaire's Dragonhide Leggings
Spirit: 5 ➞ 0
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 215 ➞ 275
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Captain's Dragonhide Leggings
Spirit: 5 ➞ 0
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 215 ➞ 275
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Legionnaire's Dragonhide Chestpiece
Agility: 12 ➞ 14
Strength: 13 ➞ 14
Intellect: 12 ➞ 13
Stamina: 13 ➞ 15
Healingspell: 15 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 15 ➞ 0
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Blood Guard's Dragonhide Grips
Intellect: 9 ➞ 0
Stamina: 12 ➞ 11
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Reduces the mana cost of your shapeshifts by 150.
NEW Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Blood Guard's Dragonhide Treads
Agility: 6 ➞ 9
Strength: 13 ➞ 11
Intellect: 6 ➞ 4
Spirit: 6 ➞ 0
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 126 ➞ 166
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Lieutenant's Dragonhide Treads
Agility: 6 ➞ 9
Strength: 13 ➞ 11
Intellect: 6 ➞ 4
Spirit: 6 ➞ 0
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 126 ➞ 166
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Lieutenant's Dragonhide Grips
Intellect: 9 ➞ 0
Stamina: 12 ➞ 11
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Reduces the mana cost of your shapeshifts by 150.
NEW Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Champion's Dragonhide Spaulders
Agility: 6 ➞ 0
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 11
Spirit: 6 ➞ 8
Stamina: 12 ➞ 14
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 15
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 15
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15.
NEW Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Legionnaire's Dragonhide Pants
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 17
Spirit: 5 ➞ 8
Stamina: 12 ➞ 18
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 21
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 21
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Champion's Dragonhide Helm
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 16 ➞ 0
Intellect: 16 ➞ 18
Spirit: 8 ➞ 9
Stamina: 16 ➞ 19
Healingspell: 18 ➞ 21
Damagespell: 18 ➞ 21
Armor: 198 ➞ 158
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
NEW Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Blood Guard's Dragonhide Gloves
Agility: 10 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 9 ➞ 10
Spirit: 0 ➞ 4
Healingspell: 0 ➞ 18
Damagespell: 0 ➞ 18
Item effect changes:
Gives you a 50% chance to avoid interruption caused by damage while casting Wrath.
NEW Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
Blood Guard's Dragonhide Boots
Agility: 6 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 6 ➞ 10
Spirit: 6 ➞ 4
Stamina: 13 ➞ 15
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 15
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 15
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
NEW Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15.
Legionnaire's Dragonhide Armor
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 17
Spirit: 0 ➞ 8
Stamina: 13 ➞ 17
Healingspell: 15 ➞ 21
Damagespell: 15 ➞ 21
Armor: 218 ➞ 188
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Lieutenant Commander's Dragonhide Spaulders
Agility: 6 ➞ 0
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 11
Spirit: 6 ➞ 8
Stamina: 12 ➞ 14
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 15
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 15
Armor: 206 ➞ 146
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15.
NEW Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Captain's Dragonhide Pants
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 17
Spirit: 5 ➞ 8
Stamina: 12 ➞ 18
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 21
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 21
Armor: 215 ➞ 165
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Lieutenant Commander's Dragonhide Helm
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 16 ➞ 0
Intellect: 16 ➞ 18
Spirit: 8 ➞ 9
Stamina: 16 ➞ 19
Healingspell: 18 ➞ 21
Damagespell: 18 ➞ 21
Armor: 198 ➞ 158
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
NEW Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Knight-Lieutenant's Dragonhide Gloves
Agility: 10 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 9 ➞ 10
Spirit: 0 ➞ 4
Healingspell: 0 ➞ 18
Damagespell: 0 ➞ 18
Item effect changes:
Gives you a 50% chance to avoid interruption caused by damage while casting Wrath.
NEW Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
Knight-Lieutenant's Dragonhide Boots
Agility: 6 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 6 ➞ 10
Spirit: 6 ➞ 4
Stamina: 13 ➞ 15
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 15
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 15
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15.
NEW Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Knight-Captain's Dragonhide Armor
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 17
Spirit: 0 ➞ 8
Stamina: 13 ➞ 17
Healingspell: 15 ➞ 21
Damagespell: 15 ➞ 21
Armor: 218 ➞ 188
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Knight-Captain's Dragonhide Tunic
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 15
Spirit: 0 ➞ 14
Stamina: 13 ➞ 19
Healingspell: 15 ➞ 40
Damagespell: 15 ➞ 0
Armor: 218 ➞ 188
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 40.
Knight-Lieutenant's Dragonhide Greaves
Agility: 6 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 6 ➞ 15
Spirit: 6 ➞ 0
Stamina: 13 ➞ 17
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 26
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 26.
Knight-Lieutenant's Dragonhide Gauntlets
Agility: 10 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 9 ➞ 5
Healingspell: 0 ➞ 40
Item effect changes:
Increases the duration of your Barkskin by 3 sec.
NEW Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 40.
Lieutenant Commander's Dragonhide Headdress
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 16 ➞ 0
Intellect: 16 ➞ 19
Spirit: 8 ➞ 15
Stamina: 16 ➞ 20
Healingspell: 18 ➞ 40
Damagespell: 18 ➞ 0
Armor: 198 ➞ 158
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 40.
Knight-Captain's Dragonhide Legguards
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 16
Spirit: 5 ➞ 15
Stamina: 12 ➞ 19
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 46
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 215 ➞ 165
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 46.
Lieutenant Commander's Dragonhide Pauldrons
Agility: 6 ➞ 0
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 13
Spirit: 6 ➞ 14
Stamina: 12 ➞ 14
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 31
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 206 ➞ 146
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 31.
Legionnaire's Dragonhide Tunic
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 15
Spirit: 0 ➞ 14
Stamina: 13 ➞ 19
Healingspell: 15 ➞ 40
Damagespell: 15 ➞ 0
Armor: 218 ➞ 188
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 15. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 40.
Blood Guard's Dragonhide Greaves
Agility: 6 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 6 ➞ 15
Spirit: 6 ➞ 0
Stamina: 13 ➞ 17
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 26
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 26.
Blood Guard's Dragonhide Gauntlets
Agility: 10 ➞ 0
Strength: 13 ➞ 0
Intellect: 9 ➞ 5
Healingspell: 0 ➞ 40
Item effect changes:
Increases the duration of your Barkskin by 3 sec.
NEW Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 40.
Champion's Dragonhide Headdress
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 16 ➞ 0
Intellect: 16 ➞ 19
Spirit: 8 ➞ 15
Stamina: 16 ➞ 20
Healingspell: 18 ➞ 40
Damagespell: 18 ➞ 0
Armor: 198 ➞ 158
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 40.
Legionnaire's Dragonhide Legguards
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 16
Spirit: 5 ➞ 15
Stamina: 12 ➞ 19
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 46
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 215 ➞ 165
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 46.
Champion's Dragonhide Pauldrons
Agility: 6 ➞ 0
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 12 ➞ 13
Spirit: 6 ➞ 14
Stamina: 12 ➞ 14
Healingspell: 14 ➞ 31
Damagespell: 14 ➞ 0
Armor: 206 ➞ 146
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 31.
Band of the Beast
Stamina: 6 ➞ 9
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Meleehitpercent: 1 ➞ 0
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 1 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
+28 Attack Power.
Increases the range of your Mend Pet spell by 50% and the effect by 10%. Also reduces the cost by 30%.
Sending Sigil
Item is now Unique
Molten Scaled Leggings
Name: Molten Scale Leggings ➞ Molten Scaled Leggings
Leather-Reinforced Runecloth Bag
Quality: Uncommon ➞ Rare
Applied Divinity
Bind Type: Bind on Pickup ➞ Quest Item
Item Level: 50 ➞ 60
Duke's Domain
Stamina: 0 ➞ 22
Fireresistance: 10 ➞ 20
Hammer of the Fallen Thane
Item Level: 62 ➞ 60
Damages: 31 - 58 ➞ 40 - 78
DPS: 29.6667 ➞ 39.3333
Strength: 12 ➞ 0
Stamina: 15 ➞ 22
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Steals 39 life from target enemy.
Hands of Temptation
Frostspell: 17 ➞ 0
Shadowspell: 0 ➞ 17
Item effect changes:
Increases damage done by Frost spells and effects by up to 17. ➞ Increases damage done by Shadow spells and effects by up to 17.
Burning Ring of Fire
Firespell: 0 ➞ 19
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
NEW Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
NEW Increases damage done by Fire spells and effects by up to 19.
Dreambough
Intellect: 6 ➞ 0
Spirit: 6 ➞ 8
Stamina: 5 ➞ 6
Healingspell: 0 ➞ 33
Fireresistance: 15 ➞ 0
Shadowresistance: 10 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
NEW Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
Resin Loop
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 28
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 28
Agility: 0 ➞ 7
Strength: 0 ➞ 7
Intellect: 7 ➞ 0
Spirit: 6 ➞ 0
Stamina: 7 ➞ 6
Healingspell: 31 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 31. ➞ +28 Attack Power.
Warsong Axe
Meleeattackpower: 28 ➞ 0
Rangedattackpower: 28 ➞ 0
Agility: 0 ➞ 7
Strength: 0 ➞ 10
Stamina: 0 ➞ 6
Item effect changes:
REMOVED +28 Attack Power.
Miniaturized Fire Extinguisher
Fireresistance: 23 ➞ 20
Repurposed Shredderblade
Meleeattackpower: 54 ➞ 0
Rangedattackpower: 54 ➞ 0
Strength: 0 ➞ 12
Stamina: 17 ➞ 11
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
+54 Attack Power. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%.
Supercharged Silver Moebius
Intellect: 9 ➞ 8
Cenarion Ritual Dagger
Intellect: 4 ➞ 5
Stamina: 4 ➞ 6
Thorned Boots
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 28
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 28
Agility: 0 ➞ 14
Intellect: 12 ➞ 0
Spirit: 9 ➞ 0
Stamina: 12 ➞ 9
Healingspell: 26 ➞ 0
Armor: 60 ➞ 120
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 26. ➞ +28 Attack Power.
NEW Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Dreadlord's Blade
Damages: 42 - 80 ➞ 80 - 149
Weapon Speed: 1.5 ➞ 2.8
DPS: 40.6667 ➞ 40.8929
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 16
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 16
Agility: 0 ➞ 8
Stamina: 4 ➞ 7
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with spells by 1%. ➞ +16 Attack Power.
Drape of the Fire Lord
Name: Drape of the Firelord ➞ Drape of the Fire Lord
Item Level: 74 ➞ 77
Agility: 22 ➞ 0
Intellect: 0 ➞ 12
Stamina: 12 ➞ 10
Healingspell: 0 ➞ 21
Damagespell: 0 ➞ 21
Armor: 57 ➞ 59
Fireresistance: 6 ➞ 10
Natureresistance: 6 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
NEW Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21.
Hide of the Behemoth
Quality: Rare ➞ Epic
Item Level: 62 ➞ 66
Agility: 0 ➞ 24
Strength: 10 ➞ 0
Stamina: 10 ➞ 27
Armor: 174 ➞ 200
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 2 ➞ 0
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 2
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 2 ➞ 0
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 2
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 2 ➞ 0
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 2%. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 2%.
Majordomo's Drape
Name: Domo's Drape ➞ Majordomo's Drape
Item Level: 74 ➞ 71
Agility: 22 ➞ 9
Strength: 0 ➞ 21
Armor: 57 ➞ 54
Fireresistance: 6 ➞ 0
Natureresistance: 6 ➞ 0
Nathrezim's Greaves
Strength: 0 ➞ 12
Stamina: 0 ➞ 19
Defense: 0 ➞ 13
Dodgepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%. ➞ Increases your chance to dodge an attack by 1%.
NEW Increased Defense +13.
Robes of Elune
Quality: Epic ➞ Rare
Armor: 96 ➞ 88
Shield of Life and Death
Intellect: 11 ➞ 12
Stamina: 8 ➞ 0
Manaregeneration: 0 ➞ 3
Shadowresistance: 7 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 23.
NEW Restores 3 mana per 5 sec.
Fallen Huntress' Longbow
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 12
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 12
Agility: 8 ➞ 6
Stamina: 7 ➞ 5
Item effect changes:
NEW +12 Attack Power.
Shadow of Gorehowl
Damages: 152 - 229 ➞ 161 - 242
Weapon Speed: 3.6 ➞ 3.8
DPS: 52.9167 ➞ 53.0263
Agility: 15 ➞ 0
Strength: 27 ➞ 28
Stamina: 11 ➞ 9
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Diseases target enemy for 55 Nature damage every 3 sec for 15 sec. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Legguards of Sacrifice
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 38
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 38
Agility: 6 ➞ 19
Intellect: 16 ➞ 0
Spirit: 10 ➞ 0
Stamina: 16 ➞ 13
Healingspell: 18 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 18 ➞ 0
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18. ➞ +38 Attack Power.
NEW Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Mask of the Godslayer
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 36
Agility: 5 ➞ 19
Strength: 6 ➞ 0
Intellect: 6 ➞ 0
Spirit: 6 ➞ 0
Stamina: 30 ➞ 11
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
NEW +36 Attack Power.
NEW Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Nightmare Gown
Quality: Epic ➞ Rare
Armor: 96 ➞ 88
Cold Embrace
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Increases run speed by 40% for 10 sec.
Pattern: Devilcore Gauntlets
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Teaches you how to craft Devilsaur Gauntlets.
Pattern: Devilcore Leggings
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Teaches you how to craft a Devilsaur Leggings.
Pattern: Leather-Reinforced Runecloth Bag
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Teaches you how to sew a Mooncloth Bag.
The Molten Core
Item Level: 75 ➞ 77
Wristguards of Instability
Item Level: 65 ➞ 66
Strength: 24 ➞ 27
Stamina: 8 ➞ 0
Armor: 86 ➞ 328
Hammer of The Black Anvil
Item Level: 69 ➞ 68
Damages: 79 - 162 ➞ 102 - 188
Weapon Speed: 2.7 ➞ 2.9
DPS: 44.5556 ➞ 50
Strength: 0 ➞ 16
Intellect: 10 ➞ 0
Manaregeneration: 5 ➞ 0
Healingspell: 25 ➞ 0
Damagespell: 25 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Restores 5 mana per 5 sec.
REMOVED Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 25.
Heart of Golemagg
Item Level: 74 ➞ 71
Agility: 12 ➞ 0
Intellect: 0 ➞ 12
Spirit: 0 ➞ 11
Healingspell: 0 ➞ 37
Fireresistance: 10 ➞ 0
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Meleehitpercent: 1 ➞ 0
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Rangedhitpercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit by 1%. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 37.
REMOVED Improves your chance to get a critical strike by 1%.
Fist of the Firesworn
Item Level: 69 ➞ 68
Damages: 95 - 178 ➞ 59 - 110
Weapon Speed: 2.7 ➞ 1.7
DPS: 50.5556 ➞ 49.7059
Intellect: 10 ➞ 0
Blockpercent: 0 ➞ 2
Item effect changes:
NEW Increases your chance to block attacks with a shield by 2%.
Earth and Fire
Item Level: 67 ➞ 66
Armor: 2539 ➞ 2504
Shadowflame Sword
Item Level: 70 ➞ 71
Damages: 90 - 168 ➞ 44 - 82
Weapon Speed: 2.5 ➞ 1.2
DPS: 51.6 ➞ 52.5
Classes: All Classes ➞ Rogue
Agility: 9 ➞ 11
Magmadar's Right Claw
Item Level: 66 ➞ 71
Damages: 84 - 156 ➞ 92 - 171
DPS: 48 ➞ 52.6
Stamina: 10 ➞ 12
Magmadar's Left Claw
Item Level: 66 ➞ 71
Damages: 84 - 156 ➞ 92 - 171
DPS: 48 ➞ 52.6
Agility: 6 ➞ 11
Magmadar's Horn
Item Level: 71 ➞ 66
Meleeattackpower: 0 ➞ 30
Rangedattackpower: 0 ➞ 30
Stamina: 17 ➞ 15
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
NEW Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
NEW +30 Attack Power.
Faithbringer
Item Level: 70 ➞ 71
Damages: 169 - 300 ➞ 197 - 295
Weapon Speed: 3.9 ➞ 3.6
DPS: 60.2426 ➞ 68.3333
Intellect: 37 ➞ 14
Stamina: 21 ➞ 17
Healingspell: 76 ➞ 84
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 76. ➞ Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 84.
Handbook of Valor of Azeroth
Item Level: 25 ➞ 60
Ring of Spell Power
Item Level: 70 ➞ 71
Manastorm Leggings
Healingspell: 0 ➞ 39
Damagespell: 0 ➞ 39
Item effect changes:
Restores 6 mana per 5 sec. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 39.
NEW Restores 6 mana per 5 sec.
Earthshaker
Item effect changes:
Knocks down all nearby enemies for 3 sec.
+22 Attack Power. ➞ +109 Attack Power in Cat, Bear, and Dire Bear forms only.
+109 Attack Power in Cat, Bear, and Dire Bear forms only. ➞ +22 Attack Power.
Pattern: Living Green Dragonscale Gauntlets
Name: Pattern: Living Green Dragonscale Leggings ➞ Pattern: Living Green Dragonscale Gauntlets
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post