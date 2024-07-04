This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Celebrate 4th of July with Time-Limited Sparklers in Season of Discovery on NA Servers
Classic
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Lydiavh
It is the 4th of July and tonight, to celebrate the final night of the Midsummer Festival in Azeroth a Fireworks Display will take place hourly in the skies above Orgrimmar, Stormwind City, Booty Bay, and The Barrens.
While the Fireworks are going on, don't forget to pick up some of these sparklers from your local Holiday Fireworks Vendor to celebrate with.
These vendors are available only on the 4th of July, and while most of the Fireworks they stock are available from other vendors, the sparklers are exclusive to this holiday.
Kizzak Sparks
is found in the Valley of Honor in Orgrimmar
Lillian Singh
is found in the Trade District in Stormwind City
Jaxxil Sparks
is found in the Rachet Inn, in The Barrens
Wizbang Booms
is found in Ironforge, by the Bank
Ziggle Sparks
is found in Booty Bay near the Alliance Flight Master
Now, while these Sparklers and the Fireworks displays are only available in NA realms tonight, players in both EU and NA realms can join the celebrations by drinking at the tables set up around Stormwind City or Orgrimmar. If you /dance with
Orgrimmar Reveler
you will get
Celebrate Good Times!
which grants you +10% to all stats for 30 minutes!
If you haven't completed the Midsummer Festival Achievements, it isn't too late! Check out our guide below for details.
Midsummer Festival Guide
1
Comment by
Basado
on 2024-07-04T11:20:49-05:00
The fire festival should come out when Molten Core in released
1
