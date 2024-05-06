Catch Up with the Discoverer’s Delight Experience Buff in Season of Discovery

Join the path of discovery in Season of Discovery Phase 3. Beginning with weekly resets, players get the benefit of the Discoverer's Delight
experience buff*, which increases experience gains by 150% for all players through level 39 and 100% for players level 40-49! It's a great time to join Season of Discovery, whether you're just joining in the fun, or creating and leveling a whole new character.Players can also visit any innkeeper in the capital cities to turn the experience buff off or on. *Experience buff not available in other WoW Classic titles or modern World of Warcraft.