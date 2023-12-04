Carry Multiple Filled Supply Shipment Crates At Once - Season of Discovery Hotfix December 4

Players questing for “The Orb of Soran’ruk” will now find that The Twilight’s Hammer have invaded the shores of The Zoram Strand near Blackfathom Deeps.



Developers’ notes: It wasn’t our original intent for discoveries to take you into raid instances. Now, the enemies needed for completion of a pre-requisite quest for a rune are both in the outdoor world and inside the raid.

Fixed an issue on Twilight Lord Kelris when players would incorrectly die if they took a Dream Portal while under the effects of the Dream Eater debuff.

The quest to discover the Earth Shield shaman rune is now properly available to players. (Was previously not visible due to a bug). Happy hunting!Fixed an issue with the Bael Modan Blunderbuss gun item that caused it to only be usable with arrows rather than bullets.Fixed an issue where Sadistic Fiend would not properly reset when players died.Fixed an issue preventing progress on the Priest quest chain “Secrets of Elune”.Fixed an issue where “Allegiance to the Old Gods” quest was not completable while in a raid group.Carendin the Undercity Warlock will now discreetly dispose of any Acolyte’s Notes stuck in warlocks’ bags. He apologizes for the inconvenience.Your bags can now carry multiple filled Supply Shipment crates.