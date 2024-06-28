This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Brand-New Epic Loot Coming in Phase 4 Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hour ago
by
perculia
Blizzard has spent a lot of time recently tweaking the stats on existing Classic loot for Phase 4 Season of Discovery. But not all of the loot is a revamp of existing items, and in this post, we'll highlight some of the brand-new epics coming to Molten Core and Onyxia, as teased in the
Phase 4 Video Overview
.
We don't know where this new loot will drop (save for
Key to the City
confirmed from Onyxia), but we do know Molten Core has
eleven
bosses...so maybe some of this is from the secret new boss! (And if you like secrets, we've discovered a bit more about the secret new dungeon and its loot tables
here
.)
Weapons
Some of these new weapons have interesting models -
Key to the City
resembles a key while
Earth and Fire
is a recolor of the R14 shield.
Magmadar Set
This eye-catching new set will allow you to summon a Core Hound, and even directly transform into the
Spirit of Magmadar
.
Cloaks
Accessories
Rings
New Tier Recolors
In addition to these new items, many Tier .5 and Tier 1 sets are getting a fresh spin with color variations, added over a decade ago but unused in original Classic.
Recolored Tier .5 SetsRecolored Tier 1 Sets
Comment by
Pleasebuffrets
on 2024-06-28T18:01:51-05:00
That lock reskin is fire actually
Comment by
p00pyjoel
on 2024-06-28T18:06:29-05:00
They should bring back the legendary necklace
1
