BoA Ring Runes Datamined on Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

Betting there's a long winded quest chain involved to unlock these, then a gold price tag to buy each one of them as you need them for alts.
They need to open the arcane one for druids. Only giving hit for 1 spell school as a balance druid is pointless
Pretty sure to do Razuvious in Naxx priests had to have a certain amount of Hit to make sure that the MC on understudies wont miss. That 6% to shadow hit gonna be great for not having to get weird blues from 60 dungeons to ensure you get the Hit Cap. Our guild leader in vanilla had to farm several items like the neck in Live strat off of cannonmaster willy.
Wonder if the unique tag on them means only one rune at a time or you can put a rune on both rings they just have to be different. Would make sense to me since boomkins, shaman and warlocks use 2 elements in most their rotations, rets and enhancement use melee and spells, and warrior and paladin tanks will probably not take the defense one if they had an option for weapon spec or holy spell hit chance. Thing that im wondering is that about healers. Im guessing priests will get their "use other races priest spell" as runes but resto shaman, resto druids and paladins get nothing unless they intend to just say "our intention is for you to use the spell hit and weapon specialization runes to do damage between heals"
it literally says "Not cumulative with other ring runes"Sure you can put two Shadow runes on your rings but you'll only get 1 hit of it. If you put one Shadow and one Holy on you'll get the +Hit to Holy and +Hit to Shadow.
I hope it's a temporary oversight to only allow mages to use +arcane hit, balance druids need it more than they do +nature hit, and using one on each ring would be perfect.
Great now do this with all the runes for people who have multiple characters of the same class.
My concern is the wording "Teaches you a new Engraving ability."I'm not on PTR but it seems like, from that wording, that they are going to be single use per character to add it to your rune pool.Which means if you have a warrior you're going to need to buy all the melee weapon runes, depending on what weapons you're using at that time.
currently on PTR, rogues have access to the defense one as well. unsure as to if this isnt complete or its incorrect on ptr.