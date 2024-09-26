This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Blue Trial - Blackwing Lair Weekly Bonus Trial of the Dragonflights in Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hr 22 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blackwing Lair is now live
in Season of Discovery Phase 5! As players have begun entering Blackwing Lair, they have discovered this week's Trial of the Dragonflights bonus. For the week of September 26th, the
Blue Trial
is the active bonus.
Blackwing Lair Raid Overview
Trials of the Dragonflights
Players may speak with Victor Nefriendius (a completely normal human man) just inside the Entrance of Blackwing Lair that will allow them to add additional trials inspired by the different dragonflights.
Completing the raid with additional trials active will provide additional rewards after Nefarian has been defeated.
Players may add additional trials at any time, but once a trial has been disabled it can no longer be re-enabled.
The entire raid must be completed with additional trials active to be eligible for additional rewards.
Players may enable all 5 trials for the greatest challenge, but no additional rewards are available for activating more than 3 different trials.
Additionally, there is a weekly "bonus" for having a specific trial in place. Eagle-eyed players will spot a hint for which flight's trial is the bonus each week near Victor Nefriendius (a very handsome, but very normal, human man).
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Kefer
on 2024-09-26T15:57:55-05:00
what is this bonus? can you get it even if you only activate that one trial?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post