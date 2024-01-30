Blood Moon PvP Rewards Patch 1.15.1 Phase 2 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery



PvP Updates: Beware The Blood Moon With Phase 2 of Season of Discovery, we are introducing a new PvP event called “The Blood Moon.” This new event brings with it a bit of mayhem to Stranglethorn Vale and the Blood Moon will shine above the zone casting an eerie red fog on the area. Building on what we have learned from the Ashenvale PvP event in Phase 1, we have created this event to occur on a more predictable timetable so that players can plan for when they are able to take part.Event: The Blood Moon

When: Every 3 Hours

Duration: 30 minutes

Where: Stranglethorn ValeDuring this event, killing players will allow you to earn currency which can be traded for various rewards. While you can still group-up with your allies for the event, the Blood Moon is a harsh mistress and will punish those in raid groups.