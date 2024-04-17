Blizzard Talks Paladins, Class Balancing, and Hope - Season of Discovery

Can we discuss how to give rogues aoe? :(
Why do some people hate twisting so much? If you don't like it then don't do it?
Thoughtful and professional response. I dig it. Let's see what SoD has in store at 60 :D
It'd be really cool if these things also happened on the official forums.
lol i imagine the guy that asked about seal twisting is annoyed cause he was probably referring to being able to twist SoC and SoM together not anything about mana, guess he should have specified more
Like always, Holy Paladin is swept under the rug. How unfortunate.
Give ret paladins dual wielding, that would be amazing!
This is what I want to see:Druids have treants that can do spells base on your other runes. If you have Wild Growth, they will cast Regrowths.Hunters have a pet tanking rune that reduces damage done by the hunter, causes Distracting Shot to become Misdirections on their pet.Mages have a melee build that causes a shield that gains an absorb amount based on your damage. Damage taken is partially absorbed by the shield.Paladins simply have a spell casting build. Would be awesome to see a crusader type build with a 1 handed and off hand (non-shield) attacking with whirling hammers.Priests are in a fine spot.Rogues are in a fine spot. Maybe have their combo points be self instead of target, but that would make them even more OP than before.Shamans would be great to have a slot that has a rune that augments healing or damaging totems dramatically or causes totems to be self buffs that follow you becoming an aura.Warlocks need something like that spell they get that summons a short duration imp to attack the target.Warriors should have a new role. The April Fools almost got me, but they could do something with shouts where they heal affected allies. Maybe have the taunt turn into inspire that can be shouted at an ally that heals.