Blizzard Talks Paladins, Class Balancing, and Hope - Season of Discovery





That is not what I said, but what I'll give you is that my reply to jello was not good. Straight up. I'll own it when I communicate poorly.



Got some stuff coming that should make you guys happy though. If it doesn't, well, let me know I suppose.



Anyway, I'm sure this is going to get screenshotted and put on Reddit because it always does, but what I think I was trying and failed to say to jello was that we are in a weird spot with these level up phases where we are trying to move so so so fast with a relatively small team, and sometimes we have to just let stuff lie for a bit even if we don't like it. I was agreeing with him and saying that I really do want SoC playstyle to be on par with martyr, but I'm just not sure when we'd be able to move the needle enough for it to be satisfying. That's a hard thing to say on Twitter, but I feel bad about the tone of my reply so I'm trying to be a bit more real here now.



In general, I think we really want to get to 60 and get all the Runes out, and then we can actually sit down when everone has all the cards on the table and start making larger moves to truly solidify things. Spending enormous time turning individual knobs to get every playstyle amongst every spec perfect every level up phase is time consuming and we always have to weigh where we are spending our time when the content is coming this fast. That said, we are working on our first truly beeft set of Phase 3 changes which we hope to have out soon. Will it fix everything every one of you wants to Ret? No. But there's some stuff in there I do think you'll like that should help step in the right direction.



Anyway, I'm trying to spend more time in Discords like I used to (on my work account, I was already in here on my personal account) and make myself more available for actual back and forth, it's just tough to spend as much time as I'd like to. I'd like to remind everyone if you immediately screenshot things out of context and run to Reddit, it makes my bosses mad and makes it harder. Can't stop you, just is what it is.



Also I say this not to try and dodge blame (I love taking blame), but I am actually NOT the decider on all class changes. I have input like most of the rest of the team does, and I spend a lot of time bringing suggestions I read here and in other Discords to folks, but it's not just up to me. I'm just the idiot who tries to talk to people. But I'm fine for you to direct your "Grrr Blizzard" at me. It's part of what a producer does for the team.



Thanks for SOD, just remember there's more people who love it then those that complain. :)

