Blizzard Making Legendary Items Useful to More Classes in Season of Discovery Phase 4

and legendary for other classes and speces where?
id love to see Warlock/sham/rogue teir set for tanking and More Legendary weps for P4 not just the same 2 boring 1h and 2h mace
legendary was fun until community actually ruined iti can understand a concept of a item (like title and mount fo the scarab lord) that's a reward for extreme cooperation and power of a guild/team. So when you see someone with such legendary in ogri/sw you think "wow that guy must be really a pro"Nowadays, its deranged and rampart minmaxing culture. Legendary could be on par with epic to fix it, but then it's not "special" anymore, just colored purple. If you make legendary stronger than any other avaible item in that slot - people start to consider it mandatory to perform, and those without it will cry until end of times, that their performance is lower/they cannot parse because rng wasn't on their side. Just like glaives in tbc, shadowmourne in wotlk and axe on retail.Lower requirements for legendary? one crowd will cry about legendary being just a common item everyone can get(ashbringer in legion)Make legendary rare or rng based? crowd will cry that they're underperforming/losing prio/cannot parse(glaives)Make legendary hard to get, require lengthy questline and teamwork when doing hard content? casual crowd will cry about legendary being gated behind unhealthy grind only "nerds" can do(scarab lord)Make somewhat balanced legendary? Then we start a drama who has prio, and then even bigger cry how blizzard is gating items behind timegate(shadowmourne)Legendary is RNG crafting but with bad luck protection? crowd cries about not getting the item fast enough(retail axe)there's no good solution, there will be always somewhat loud crowd that will dislike how you can get legendary. When playing games and then returning to wow it really starts to look like some disease or fanatical attention to everything to minmax the ^&*! out of the game and you can be only either pro player or a %^&*ter - nothing between
Alright SoDomites ! it's time to LOCK IN !
Now make Thunderfury 1.4 speed!