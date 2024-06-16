Blizzard Making Legendary Items Useful to More Classes in Season of Discovery Phase 4

Aggrend

I think its pretty safe to say if we glow up or add new Legendary weapons, we'd likely make them things that have value for more than one class.



Gonna preface this next bit by saying that a) this is personal opinion, and b) I had nothing to do with this weapon's glow-up so this opinion had zero impact on this design; but to me one of the things that makes Legendary weapons memorable and special in early versions of WoW is because lots of people want them but not everyone can have them. Making them "for" a single class sort of limits a bit of that specialness, especially in smaller raid sizes where its theoretically possible you may not have X or Y spec present.



Again, totally cool if anyone disagrees and I don't "own" the decision making on item designs at all so me thinking this doesn't mean anything about the direction we'll go in the future. Just giving a bit of personal opinion cuz I like talking about the game just like you do.

