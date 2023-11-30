Blizzard Fixing Realm Layers Causing Lag - Season of Discovery

It always amazes me how they have never done a class launch decently. Every single one of them have been a disaster with massive queue times and the answer has always been "No solution" yet no retail launch on even the largest retail servers have queued ever in that same time frame for anything close to what classic does. Makes no sense how they don't learn.
Small indie company.
Cant wait to get in, and make a char, than play for 1 min >>>> Server Maintenance <<<< 2 hour que again.Sorry we need to take server down again, found a game breaking bug, people are having fun!
They can also add a few more servers. One server for PvE that is not AU doesn't help the many thousands of other people who want to play SoD, but can't get on. Just a thought.
the devs get payed 10000 of dollars and cant even fix the queue and layering, i dont understand that...even ark devs can hotfix any bug if they want
Is season of discovery classic hardcore or wrath?
It's as if they completely forget everything that has happened in the last 20 years every time they launch something new. lmao-SoD launch day is a total %^&*show-Blizzard - *Surprised Pikachu face*
Blizzard really outdid themselves again. 20 minute queues are actually 8+ hours behind the curtain.I recommend doing something else and coming back in a few days or after Blizzard publically reports that their realms function better.