Blizzard Developer on Phase 3, Leveling, and Designing Season of Discovery

I enjoyed SoD for the time we played it. We played from launch until just recently. We found it to be boring after you reached level cap. There was only really the one thing to do (level cap raid) and there was not a variety of things to do after that. We frankly got bored. We did not have that issue when we played TBC Classic and WotLK Classic. There was plenty of stuff to do to keep us busy. It was a fun time up until we just quit to head back to retail. Thanks for trying that experiment.
So basically....nothing was said. Just sentiments.
Keep on Building on Sod. I loved classic relaunch but after how fun Sod is I never can go back and play without the runes, events like Stv, even 10 man raids.. classes feel super fun now btw.you can even mix up lvl 60 content. Redo some dungeons into 10 man raids etc.. Add classes like Dks, ( with naxx maybe ? ) in short go wild with Sod if its a classic+ beta anyway. Complainers forget classic era no changes still exist. or forget about classic + even. Right now it has the feeling of a wow classic sandbox.. maybe just build on that and go in a completly different direction on 60. add runes and events over time for example. new zones ( without flying ofc ) you get the idea. Keep doin the great work,Sod is fun af
This is SoD, not classic, do not listen to the no-change Andies (that ironically play experimental seasonal content) that don't care to understand why leveling is faster. There are a LOT of mandatory grinds/runes more than make up for it.
Aggrend is not the Mod Ash from WoW. IYKYK
please please keep 10 man raids and have it give the same gear as 20 mans or allow people who want to do 10 man have the chance to up grade there gear to the 20 man ilevel
With the power level we have at 40 now, you should really just make all the lvl 60 raids into 10-man raids and release them in order as they were, ppl are going be able to clear them10-man with this much power.
There's definitely two different crowds of people here. People that are happy to run the same raids and gear up to bis, and move on to the next phase. There's also the ones that try a raid a couple times then get bored and move on to new content. Pretty easy to see which crowd to focus on.
This is sad to read.Another completely different season would lose alot of people.What happened to the idea of this being a testing ground for a better version of the game?Wow as a whole needs something new, not another cloned expansion grind with daily/weekly chores. It's all become too bloated, too many spells, too many mounts, to much of all the same *!@#.It's time for WoW2. Think simple like classic, but all the best things about retail.Now make it.As with people getting bored of SoD, someone said it best in a comment above, you reach level cap and get to do 1 raid every 3 days..(yes next phase will be slightly better) but how about some incentives to run dungeons? More battle ground maps and different modes (team death match, every man for himself etc) People are dying to run dungeons but get nothing out of it, maybe add a gold reward or those bags of goodies from last boss.And this whole obsession with vanilla is about leveling, no its not.. go look at era, 95% of people boost characters with rtm gold because leveling 1-60 is painful, stop romanticising leveling in era being what everyone wants cause it's just not true. It's barely fun 1 time.These are all just my opinions(nobody cares) so don't quote my #$%^ and try to disect it and prove me wrong, this is just from my experience playing the game the last 20 years, it's still the best mmo out there which is nuts...(Yes I know blizz doesn't read this shut up idc, I'm venting)
My Wishlist for SoD:- Probably don't complicate the classes much more with more buttons, but change how existing buttons can be used.- Mythic 0s (not the difficulty but scaling every dungeon up to max-level and granting some interesting rewards and maybe even some meme-y cosmetics)- I think flex raiding is a necessity. A lot of people love 40 mans, a lot of people love 10 mans. None of these groups are wrong. The raids are nowhere near as complex (good) as in retail, it wouldn't take much to make this not seem janky and who cares if some x-amount of players is "meta".- keep the world big, add QoL where necessary, I'm talking about stuff like making things stack in our bags better, maybe add some QoL like removing reagent costs where it makes sense, maybe even allowing warlocks (as a single example) to put healthstones down for the entire raid super early. Raid wide buffs (super early). Remove the stuff that literally adds nothing but wastes time. If it's annoying but serves a purpose then keep it.- For world buffs, it would be sick if everytime you cleared a raid you (all your raid) got "something" that could be used to hand in to get a world buff (any world buff). Imagine how nice that would be if you cleared like 3 raids and the next reset you had 3 world buffs ready. There'd still be people having to go and get some of their world buffs, but maybe that one you don't have time or don't like getting every week is no longer a slog.
(and Cata!)oh noes :( our lovely developers are distracted by totally unnecessary things
So from the comments what I gathered is that people want:Instant max level, since leveling is boringInstant gear, since runing dungeons/raids is boringI think that sums it up. Don't play the game if you don't want to play the game is my advise, because your comments literally read like that.Also people expecting the developers to spend thousands of hours making content for level 25, 40, 50, not realizing that 60 is the cap and that's where most of the development goes into is... I mean it makes sense that they want everything to takes seconds, bringing that retail mentality into classic. Not much thought behind what they say. All they are looking for is instant gratification with minimal effort, since the 5 wifes, 20 kids and 7 jobs are waiting for them in the real world.As for simple stuff they could've done to increase replayability at max levels. I think that adding something like "mythic +" to dungeons would've been a nice addition. Add titles and some unique effect that makes you really noticiable(like your name being in a purple or orange) for the let's say top 10 of each class for the week to encourage people to spam those. Increase the level of the gear that drops from those, so someone who is doing "mythic +10"(or whatever level they deem suitable for that) for example gets items that are close to raid items.Same thing for PvP. Maybe allow for people to continue grinding for max rank and just add titles like "Phase 2 Commander", "Phase 3 Grand Marshal" and reset everything with each phase.I think that would be enough to keep people engaged at levels 25, 40, 50.Also in order to improve the leveling experience Blizzard just needs to increase respawn timers on some mobs, increase quest items drop rate and honestly add the ability to turn off PvP even on PvP servers while leveling and once you reach max level you automatically become PvP enabled constantly as it should be. That or when someone higher level attacks you, make it that you instantly become 10 levels higher than him and let's see if kids that have nothing better to do will continue to do it.
SoD is by far the coolest and most fun version of wow to date.
My biggest issue is how easy people can change toons so that they are always playing flavor of the month. So in essence it's abit too alt friendly.