Aggrend



I wanted to take a moment to talk about datamining and the PTR.



You will see many things in datamining if you seek it out, some of it is real, some of it is experimental things that will never see the light of day. I'd take all of it with many grains of salt.



Additionally, any stats or abilities are subject to change at any time.



Re: PTR - The only thing testable normally on the 1.15.1 PTR is non-seasonal Era and Hardcore, and you may be wondering "Why did you put 1.15.1 on the PTR at all?" and that's a fair question. The full and real answer is that by having no PTR for the SoD content itself, we put a lot of pressure and stress on our live operations and support teams that help us run the game as we may have increased live support requirements around our launch for any issues that may escape to live.



Having no Era PTR for the patch at all compounds this further because then we can't catch systemic problems such as server issues and crashes that will affect all versions of vanilla classic, and we run the risk of making the launch unstable for many players.



My sincere advice is, if you don't want to be spoiled, do your best to avoid spoilers. Many sites like @Wowhead are putting spoiler warnings on things (which we appreciate, thank you!) so I'd encourage you to heed those warnings if you care to.



Thanks, and we are looking forward to seeing you in Phase 2 next week!