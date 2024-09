Season of Discovery's BWL & ZG are live! Nefarian & Hakkar await. Good luck, everyone!



We want to bring attention to two BWL issues that vary from the PTR:



- Vaelastrasz will not insta-kill the tank at 17 stacks of Burning Adrenaline.

- Chromaggus will cast his Brood Affliction debuffs like in Original WoW or Classic Era. His Season of Mastery Afflictions that have an effect when dispelled are not present in Season of Discovery.