This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Blackwing Lair Weekly Bonus Affix Will Reset at Normal Time Going Forward - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
53 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Season of Discovery which resolves an issue where the Blackwing Lair Weekly Bonus Affix was not resetting at the proper time in some Regions, as well as fixes the Priest epic Trinket,
Cassandra's Tome
.
Cassandra's Tome Priest Class Trinket Guide
October 2, 2024
Season of Discovery
Fixed an issue where the changing of the Bonus Weekly Affix didn’t align correctly with regional weekly reset times.
Blackwing Lair
Fixed an issue that would cause players killed in the first phase of the Nefarian fight to be ineligible for the bonus chest loot.
Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented Nefarian from respawning after the raid wiped in Phase 2.
Priest
Fixed the trinket Cassandra’s Tome so that critical strike chance is increased every time Penance heals or deals damage (was the first per cast), Holy Nova will always consume a charge, even if it only heals, and Circle of Healing will now benefit from the increased critical strike chance and consume the effect when it does.
Inner Focus now properly increases the critical strike chance of Circle of Healing.
Shaman
The Static Shock rune no longer requires multiple players to obtain.
Warrior
Fixed an issue with the tooltips on Booming Voice and Thunder Clap not updating to the intended functionality.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post